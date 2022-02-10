TSB, as they are known among supporters, have handed over a cheque of £3000 after raising the majority of funds through calendar sales before rounding the figure up themselves.

The fanzine is now into its fifth year of releasing what has become a highly-anticipated yearly calendar and has raised over £10,000 in total for local charities through the initiative.

The 2022 edition will see funds donated to the Leeds Cancer Centre and the Breast Cancer Research Action Group based at Leeds Teaching Hospitals.

This year's included illustrations of the current squad along with a second which commemorated the 30th anniversary of the 1992 title-winning side.

There was also a special edition Gaetano Berardi calendar in a previous year, which was limited to just five copies – all signed by the man himself – and raffled off raising over £1500.

The Square Ball continues to raise money for cancer treatments after someone close to the fanzine was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018.

"The funds raised will be celebrating the success of their treatment and recovery and to help others do the same," TSB said after handing over the money to the charity.

Paul O'Dowd from The Square Ball alongside Andy Roberts from the Leeds Hospitals Charity at St James’s Hospital. Pic: The Square Ball

Paul O'Dowd, from The Square Ball, said: "Our calendars have become a bit of an institution as people start messaging us around September and October making sure we are producing another one for the following year.

"It’s such a labour of love to produce them every year as they look fantastic and 100 per cent of the profits are donated to very worthy, local causes. We are very proud to be part of a Leeds United community of fans groups that take Billy Bremner’s 'Side Before Self' mantra, to raise funds for people or services in need of help."

Paul Watkins, Leeds Hospitals Charity Director of Fundraising, added: "We’re incredibly grateful to The Square Ball for their ongoing support of Leeds Hospitals Charity, particularly the latest fundraising in aid of Leeds Cancer Centre and Breast Cancer Research Action Group.

"The consistent success of their fundraising, which is now over £48,000, is also testament to the generosity of Leeds United fans, determined to support their local hospitals.

"The money raised from sales of these beautiful calendars will be used to fund projects that improve patient experience, and contribute to vital research that enables Leeds Cancer Centre to deliver the best care for cancer patients in Leeds, Yorkshire and beyond."