Bamford has featured just once since injuring his ankle in the 1-1 draw at Newcastle United on September 17 but recovered from the setback to come on as a second-half substitute in December's hosting of Brentford.

The Whites no 9 came off the bench to score a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw against the Bees but injured his hamstring celebrating the goal.

The striker was then nearing a comeback last month only to suffer a new injury to the sole of his foot.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UPDATE: On injured Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford, above, from Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday night's clash at Aston Villa, Whites head coach Bielsa said Bamford's condition had not improved and that the forward had not yet started jogging.

In his continued absence, Dan James again played upfront at Villa Park and scored twice as United bagged a 3-3 draw, after which Bielsa provided a fresh update on Bamford.

"He has a problem in his foot which is preventing him from running due to the pain," said Bielsa, speaking post match to BT Sport.

"He's subject to a treatment which at the moment is not taking the pain away.

"And the first step for his recovery would be that he is able to move.

"That hasn't happened and it's impossible to imagine when it's going to happen."