Winger James has regularly been deployed as a centre forward by Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa of late due to United continually battling injuries across the front line.

Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford has not started a game since last September and James was again given the nod in the lone striker role in Wednesday night's Premier League clash at Aston Villa as other leading options Joe Gelhardt and Tyler Roberts sat on the bench.

Rodrigo was fielded in the no 10 position - either side of Raphinha and Jack Harrison on the flanks - and James capped a dazzling display upfront with a brace.

LEARNING: Leeds United's Dan James celebrates netting his second strike in Wednesday night's 3-3 draw at Aston Villa. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images.

The Wales international has now netted three goals in his last four games - and hopes the best is yet to come if and when called for upfront.

"It's something that we spoke about the other day," said James to BT Sport, asked about Bielsa playing him in the centre forward role.

"I want to score more goals, I want to get more assists and I've got to keep believing and making them runs.

"I got two today but I have got to keep pushing and I've got to keep making them runs.

"We have obviously had injuries in the team and it might not be my preferred position but I really enjoy playing there.

"I am learning every day under him and I will continue to do that."

Bamford has featured just once since injuring his ankle in the 1-1 draw at Newcastle United on September 17 but recovered from the setback to come on as a second-half substitute in December's hosting of Brentford.

The Whites no 9 came off the bench to score a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw against the Bees but injured his hamstring celebrating the goal.

The striker was then nearing a comeback last month only to suffer a new injury to the sole of his foot.

Leeds still had nearly half a team out injured for Wednesday's contest Villa Park but Jamie Shackleton and Adam Forshaw returned from recent setbacks to be part of the matchday squad at Villa Park, Forshaw on as an 86th-minute substitute in the 3-3 draw.

Junior Firpo is also expected to be back available for either Saturday's fixture at Everton or the following weekend's clash at home to Manchester United having suffered a hamstring injury in last month's victory at West Ham.

Captain Liam Cooper and England international Kalvin Phillips are also in the final stages of their recoveries from hamstring setbacks picked up in December's draw at home to Brentford and both are expected to be fully recovered by the beginning of March.

Charlie Cresswell returned from a dislocated shoulder when playing for United's under-23s against Liverpool on Monday night, the defender on for the full duration of the 3-0 win against the young Reds.

Sam Greenwood has been out since injuring his knee in last month's cup clash against West Ham.

"Obviously we have got people coming back in which is great," said James.

"We always want additions to the squad.

"I think the young lads have done really well, the ones that have played that contribution as well.

"We need players obviously to come back for that big push at the end of the season."