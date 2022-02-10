Premier League remove emergency Covid measures in time for Leeds United trip to Everton
The Premier League have removed a number of the Covid-19 Emergency Measures in time for Leeds United's next Premier League assignment at Everton.
Leeds are back in action on Saturday afternoon at Goodison Park, and certain restrictions will be eased with effect from Friday after a Premier League Shareholders’ meeting.
A Premier League statement released on Thursday afternoon read: "At today’s Premier League Shareholders’ meeting, it was decided to remove a number of the COVID-19 Emergency Measures from Friday, 11 February.
"While the requirement to ensure social distancing indoors is maintained, restrictions such as wearing face coverings in indoor areas and limiting treatment time will be removed.
"Lateral flow testing for players and relevant club staff will revert to twice weekly from Monday, 14 February.
"The Premier League’s COVID-19 Emergency Measures remain under regular review, with the aim of them expiring at the end of this month."
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. You'll enjoy unlimited access to the latest on Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos. With our sports digital subscription, you'll also see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get exclusive content. Click HERE to subscribe.