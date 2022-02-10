Leeds are back in action on Saturday afternoon at Goodison Park, and certain restrictions will be eased with effect from Friday after a Premier League Shareholders’ meeting.

A Premier League statement released on Thursday afternoon read: "At today’s Premier League Shareholders’ meeting, it was decided to remove a number of the COVID-19 Emergency Measures from Friday, 11 February.

"While the requirement to ensure social distancing indoors is maintained, restrictions such as wearing face coverings in indoor areas and limiting treatment time will be removed.

EASING: Of Emergency Measures in the battle against Covid-19 in time for Saturday's clash between Everton and Leeds United at Goodison Park, above. Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

"Lateral flow testing for players and relevant club staff will revert to twice weekly from Monday, 14 February.

"The Premier League’s COVID-19 Emergency Measures remain under regular review, with the aim of them expiring at the end of this month."