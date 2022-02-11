“You guys know better than us or me what the best solution us and I have given my opinion on it. To play less, to admit that playing less means that there is going to be less revenue, meaning that the less revenue there is means that we are going to have to earn less, all of us. That’s to say we are all going to earn less, all of us. But when there is not an overcharge of games, where all these games are being played on top of each other, Chelsea play in a World club competition, the Africa Cup of Nations, taking away the nature of all the competitions, all the competitions are worse because of it and of course the English league suffers those consequences more than any because it is the best organised one and the one with the best players. Due to the big organisation that there is, due the veracity that people in football look at it, they interpret it only as a business and anybody who sells something, they make a lot of efforts to improve the quality of what they sell and that is full of activities that go in the opposite sense. You are able to see how the Academies are formed or that what English football does for the formation of the young players is truly extraordinary. There is controlled management of that organisation, the demand that there is for the English players to constantly be better and evidently the product of that work is being shown. The quality of youth football in England is very high. The organisation in football for a young person is very high. England has captitalised on all of that, they were runners up in the Euros and have an enormous amount of young players with a big future so it evidently works to improve the quality of the competition but at the same time it prevents the quality of the competition from growing due to all of the aspects that we have just spoken about and for me it is very uncomfortable to answer the question you have just asked me because I am not an authorised person to have an opinion, I am a foreigner and I am a part of a structure of a club but the media knows this perfectly, they explain it a lot better than I do. Nothing of what I said is a product of my analysis, I read, I see, I listen and I verify what I read, listen and hear. It’s compatible. That’s why I say what I say.”