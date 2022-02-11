Everton v Leeds United - Marcelo Bielsa press conference, injury updates, Kalvin Phillips latest
Marcelo Bielsa is facing the media this morning ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash against Everton at Goodison Park.
The two teams are side by side in the Premier League table, Leeds 15th after Wednesday night's 3-3 draw at Aston Villa, four points and one place above the Toffees who were beaten 3-1 at Newcastle United on Tuesday night.
The Merseyside outfit have a game in hand on Leeds but Frank Lampard's newly-inherited side have lost their last four league games.
Lampard will now face Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa for the sixth time in his short managerial career.
Bielsa will be speaking to the press at 9am
That’s it from Marcelo
Full transcribe of every word to follow. Team news as you were, no Firpo this weekend.
Has James improved since joining Leeds and if so in what areas?
“James is a product of his virtues, not of the habits that he may have acquired here.”
What is the solution to the tight turnaround in an ideal world?
“You guys know better than us or me what the best solution us and I have given my opinion on it. To play less, to admit that playing less means that there is going to be less revenue, meaning that the less revenue there is means that we are going to have to earn less, all of us. That’s to say we are all going to earn less, all of us. But when there is not an overcharge of games, where all these games are being played on top of each other, Chelsea play in a World club competition, the Africa Cup of Nations, taking away the nature of all the competitions, all the competitions are worse because of it and of course the English league suffers those consequences more than any because it is the best organised one and the one with the best players. Due to the big organisation that there is, due the veracity that people in football look at it, they interpret it only as a business and anybody who sells something, they make a lot of efforts to improve the quality of what they sell and that is full of activities that go in the opposite sense. You are able to see how the Academies are formed or that what English football does for the formation of the young players is truly extraordinary. There is controlled management of that organisation, the demand that there is for the English players to constantly be better and evidently the product of that work is being shown. The quality of youth football in England is very high. The organisation in football for a young person is very high. England has captitalised on all of that, they were runners up in the Euros and have an enormous amount of young players with a big future so it evidently works to improve the quality of the competition but at the same time it prevents the quality of the competition from growing due to all of the aspects that we have just spoken about and for me it is very uncomfortable to answer the question you have just asked me because I am not an authorised person to have an opinion, I am a foreigner and I am a part of a structure of a club but the media knows this perfectly, they explain it a lot better than I do. Nothing of what I said is a product of my analysis, I read, I see, I listen and I verify what I read, listen and hear. It’s compatible. That’s why I say what I say.”
What work has been done with James as a striker?
“No special work has been done. The important thing is that the players that are in the attack manage to make the attack dangerous. Of course, the fact that James was able to score goals as a special repurcussion. To have scored 9 goals in the last 4 games allows us to think that it is an attack that works, after, in some games, a player scores a goal and a different player scores in another, there are some games you score and some you don’t. There is a mix of how effective t is that produces final results that are different.”
On Koch as a CDM
“In that position of Phillips, we have had Forshaw, Pascal and Robin and in my opinion none of them failed in the position. Forshaw is a more creative player when he plays there, Koch thinks about the equilibrium and the balance of the team defensively, Pascal is a player that gives it a lot pf solidity when he plays in front of the defence and in some ways with them we have resolved the demands of that position.”
How much prep can you do in two days?
“There is no time for preparation nor is there is also time for adequate recovery. The games are scheduled clearly ignoring that aspect, for the commercial aspects and for the sales of the games, they make the decisions on that and all of the aspects to make the competition fair for all of those are not beared in mind. The teams face each other in different conditions and the games are planned without rest. There are also aspects that can be resolved in a better way than the ones chosen. But the compromise that should be made for the spectacle of the game and the competition are a second thought.”
On the battle between Forshaw and Klich in midfield and Forshaw’s return
“In a competition like the Premier League and we have shown it already, not one position can be filled by just one player.”
When did you last enjoy watching a match and can you watch without analysing it?
“Always in the function of a coach the consequence of what a team does is important, I am referring to what is obtained or what is lost. That makes it difficult to enjoy it because you are always analysing to make the right decisions.”
Will it be as exciting this time?
“It is very difficult to predict what is going to happen in a tam or a game of football, it depends on thins that are verified on the pitch. You cannot imagine the characteristic of the game until you see how each team plans the game.”
Is this is a relegation game?
Of course evaluating the positions in the league offer conclusions but with more than 50 points left to play for the conclusions currently we have to link them with what is left but it is also true that what happens now has designs on the future.”