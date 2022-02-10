'Two points dropped' - John McGinn calls out 'fortunate' Leeds United at Aston Villa

Villa fell behind in the ninth-minute of a barnstorming contest following a terrific Dan James strike but Steven Gerrard's side hit back to lead 3-1 as class act Philippe Coutinho levelled before setting up Jacob Ramsey to net a brace.

Leeds, though, pulled a goal back as James doubled his tally when heading home from close range in first-half stoppage time and Marcelo Bielsa's side equalised in the 63rd minute when Diego Llorente netted from a corner.

Llorente smashed home a fierce finish after the attempts of Tyrone Mings to clear a Pascal Struijk header fell at the Spanish defender's feet and McGinn was left irked by the concession of the goal and a solitary Villa point.

'DISAPPOINTED': Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn, right, challenges Leeds United's Mateusz Klich during Wednesday night's 3-3 draw at Villa Park. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images.

Speaking to VillaTV post-match, McGinn said: “From an Aston Villa point of view, it’s disappointing.

“We put ourselves in a brilliant position with a Coutinho and Jacob masterclass in that first half.

“It was a difficult start for us. We actually started the game alright, lost a goal which was well played on their part, but we recovered well and the place was rocking.

“The disappointing thing for us was we never managed that spell before half-time properly, we should have been in 3-1.

“We lost a cheap goal and it kind of sets the game alight again for them.

“They get a bit fortunate with the goal they scored to make it three each, but they did have chances to equalise.

“It’s definitely two points dropped but an entertaining game."