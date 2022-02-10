'Two points dropped' - John McGinn calls out 'fortunate' Leeds United at Aston Villa
John McGinn felt Leeds United benefited from a slice of fortune in Wednesday's clash at Villa Park and that a 3-3 draw for his Aston Villa side was a case of "two points dropped".
Villa fell behind in the ninth-minute of a barnstorming contest following a terrific Dan James strike but Steven Gerrard's side hit back to lead 3-1 as class act Philippe Coutinho levelled before setting up Jacob Ramsey to net a brace.
Leeds, though, pulled a goal back as James doubled his tally when heading home from close range in first-half stoppage time and Marcelo Bielsa's side equalised in the 63rd minute when Diego Llorente netted from a corner.
Llorente smashed home a fierce finish after the attempts of Tyrone Mings to clear a Pascal Struijk header fell at the Spanish defender's feet and McGinn was left irked by the concession of the goal and a solitary Villa point.
Speaking to VillaTV post-match, McGinn said: “From an Aston Villa point of view, it’s disappointing.
“We put ourselves in a brilliant position with a Coutinho and Jacob masterclass in that first half.
“It was a difficult start for us. We actually started the game alright, lost a goal which was well played on their part, but we recovered well and the place was rocking.
“The disappointing thing for us was we never managed that spell before half-time properly, we should have been in 3-1.
“We lost a cheap goal and it kind of sets the game alight again for them.
“They get a bit fortunate with the goal they scored to make it three each, but they did have chances to equalise.
“It’s definitely two points dropped but an entertaining game."
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. You'll enjoy unlimited access to the latest on Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos. With our sports digital subscription, you'll also see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get exclusive content. Click HERE to subscribe.