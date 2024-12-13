Leeds United head to Deepdale on Saturday for another lunchtime kick-off.

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom believes an extra day’s rest will hand Leeds United the advantage over his side before a ball has even been kicked this weekend.

Leeds head to Deepdale for yet another Saturday lunchtime kick-off - their sixth of the campaign already - having bounced back from defeat at Blackburn Rovers with consecutive home wins. The latter, a 3-1 triumph over Middlesbrough, took place on Tuesday evening and so allowed for three full day’s recovery before heading across the Pennines.

Preston also won midweek, dispatching relegation strugglers Cardiff City, but had to travel back from Wales after the Wednesday evening clash. The Lilywhites have therefore had 24 hours less recovery time, as well as having to travel back from Cardiff, and Heckingbottom was far from happy with how this week’s fixtures have panned out for his side.

“That is the one thing I don't like about these split fixtures,” he told the Lancashire Evening Post. “It's just foolish, really, how much of an advantage it gives another team. We've sort of been at the wrong end of that.

“So, yeah, we have to look at it and try to get the most competitive team out there - but not just at the start of the game, with the subs that could possibly happen throughout the 90, because we are going to need them. We are going to have to cope and manage that 24 hours fewer, which I disagree with.

“I have said that many times - I disagree with it - but we are certainly going to have to look at that. Recovery is starting now, players are getting prepped now - but we will be ready come 12:30 Saturday.”

Leeds have been one of the more regular lunchtime features on Saturday and tend to struggle away from home, most recently losing 1-0 at Blackburn before their consecutive wins over the past week. Last week’s 2-0 win over Derby was their first early Saturday win in 10 attempts and that only came after a full week to prepare.

Having given so much to come out on top against promotion rivals Middlesbrough midweek, Leeds will have to manage the load of those who played most of the game and so there is little time to actually prepare for the upcoming fixture. And while his side may have the advantage this time round, Farke was also critical of the quick turnaround.

“It’s a challenge, of course,” the Leeds boss said on Friday. “With the difference between late kick offs and very early kick offs, it’s difficult but when you have a busy schedule, on one hand you have an evening kick off and then an early kick off, more or less, after breakfast. The nutrition has to be there hours before the game.

“You can’t wake up and have coffee, eggs and bacon, you have to eat stuff you wouldn’t normally do. They lead a privileged life, no one needs to have sympathy. We have to be on it, it’s never easy early kick offs, I’m not a fan of them as it makes life difficult for our travelling supporters, but it’s possible to deliver good performances.”