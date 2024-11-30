Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Blackburn Rovers with one 3/10 and trio of 4s as chance blown

Leeds United fell to a 1-0 defeat in Saturday’s Championship clash against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park – but how did we rate the performances?

Leeds were saved by the woodwork in just the 12th minute as a header from the very lively Tyrhys Dolan cannoned back off the crossbar and Owen Beck was unable to convert the rebound. But Dolan was causing plenty of problems and the England youth international won his side a penalty eight minutes later after being barged over by Ao Tanaka as he arrived at pace in the box. Todd Cantwell stepped up to take the spot kick and sent an excellent penalty into the bottom right corner, just evading Illan Meslier despite the Frenchman going the right way. It proved the only goal of the game, Leeds huffing and puffing in pursuit of a breakthrough but often denied by keeper Aynsley Pears. In the end, Rovers squandered good chances to add to their tally, Cantwell guilty of squandering two decent opportunities near the end. Leeds would have reclaimed top spot with a victory yet the defeat has now left them three points behind leaders Sheffield United. Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a disappointing day at Ewood Park.

6 - Got close to the penalty, unlucky with that one. Didn't have a great deal else to deal with. Was alert to late counters but kicking under pressure wasn't ideal.

6 - Got close to the penalty, unlucky with that one. Didn't have a great deal else to deal with. Was alert to late counters but kicking under pressure wasn't ideal. Photo: Alex Livesey

5 - Better in the second half than the first but still couldn't add a telling contribution in the attack.

5 - Better in the second half than the first but still couldn't add a telling contribution in the attack. Photo: Naomi Baker

6 - Some important defensive interventions. Tried to add urgency and forward momentum. Cut a frustrated figure at times as his team struggled in possession.

6 - Some important defensive interventions. Tried to add urgency and forward momentum. Cut a frustrated figure at times as his team struggled in possession. Photo: Martin Rickett

6 - Should have scored with a header. Not always defensively comfortable but tried to get forward to help build attacks.

6 - Should have scored with a header. Not always defensively comfortable but tried to get forward to help build attacks. Photo: Ryan Hiscott

4 - Came under pressure from Dolan and never really got to grips with him. Some of his forward work was good and at other times he was wasteful

4 - Came under pressure from Dolan and never really got to grips with him. Some of his forward work was good and at other times he was wasteful Photo: Martin Rickett

5 - Probably his worst display in a Leeds shirt. Some uncharacteristic sloppiness and gave the penalty away. Didn't get the grips with Rovers completely. Still showed some nice footwork at times.

5 - Probably his worst display in a Leeds shirt. Some uncharacteristic sloppiness and gave the penalty away. Didn't get the grips with Rovers completely. Still showed some nice footwork at times. Photo: Martin Rickett

