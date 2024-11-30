Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Blackburn Rovers with one 3/10 and trio of 4s as chance blown

Leeds were saved by the woodwork in just the 12th minute as a header from the very lively Tyrhys Dolan cannoned back off the crossbar and Owen Beck was unable to convert the rebound. But Dolan was causing plenty of problems and the England youth international won his side a penalty eight minutes later after being barged over by Ao Tanaka as he arrived at pace in the box. Todd Cantwell stepped up to take the spot kick and sent an excellent penalty into the bottom right corner, just evading Illan Meslier despite the Frenchman going the right way. It proved the only goal of the game, Leeds huffing and puffing in pursuit of a breakthrough but often denied by keeper Aynsley Pears. In the end, Rovers squandered good chances to add to their tally, Cantwell guilty of squandering two decent opportunities near the end. Leeds would have reclaimed top spot with a victory yet the defeat has now left them three points behind leaders Sheffield United. Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a disappointing day at Ewood Park.