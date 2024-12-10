Joe Donnohue's Leeds United player ratings v Middlesbrough as star scores 9/10, four 8s but two 5s

Leeds went ahead in the 14th minute through Willy Gnonto who converted from close range as Boro keeper Seny Dieng was unable to deal with a Dan James cross. Daniel Farke’s Whites then squandered a host of chances to extend their advantage and Boro drew level nine minutes into the second half with a headed Max Wober own goal from a Boro corner.

Leeds, though, went back ahead in the 74th minute after substitute Joel Piroe played in James who smashed home a ferocious finish and the Whites added a third goal in second half stoppage time after great work from Ao Tanaka who laid on an easy chance for Brenden Aaronson to net from close range.

The win sent Leeds top – two points clear of second-placed Sheffield United and three points clear of third-placed Burnley. Leeds United writer Joe Donnohue hands out the scores from a night to savour at Elland Road.

1 . Illan Meslier 7 - Important interventions from Doak and McGree during the second half. Unfortunate for the Wober own goal.

2 . Sam Byram 8 - Threaded James in down the right on numerous occasions which was important in build-up. Big tackle to win possession before James' goal.

3 . Pascal Struijk 8 - Dominated aerially. Intervened firmly and decisively when needed.

4 . Joe Rodon 7 - Played the last 20 minutes with a bit of a knock. Dealt with Latte Lath well throughout.

5 . Max Wober 6 - Proved an outlet down the left and kept a lid on Ben Doak for the most part. Positioning questionable at times. Should have done better with his body positioning for the own goal.