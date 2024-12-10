Joe Donnohue's Leeds United player ratings v Middlesbrough as star scores 9/10, four 8s but two 5s

By Joe Donnohue
Published 10th Dec 2024, 22:32 BST
Leeds United opened up a three-point gap in the Championship’s automatic promotion places with Tuesday night’s 3-1 win at home to Middlesbrough – but how did we rate the performances?

Leeds went ahead in the 14th minute through Willy Gnonto who converted from close range as Boro keeper Seny Dieng was unable to deal with a Dan James cross. Daniel Farke’s Whites then squandered a host of chances to extend their advantage and Boro drew level nine minutes into the second half with a headed Max Wober own goal from a Boro corner.

Leeds, though, went back ahead in the 74th minute after substitute Joel Piroe played in James who smashed home a ferocious finish and the Whites added a third goal in second half stoppage time after great work from Ao Tanaka who laid on an easy chance for Brenden Aaronson to net from close range.

The win sent Leeds top – two points clear of second-placed Sheffield United and three points clear of third-placed Burnley. Leeds United writer Joe Donnohue hands out the scores from a night to savour at Elland Road.

7 - Important interventions from Doak and McGree during the second half. Unfortunate for the Wober own goal.

1. Illan Meslier

7 - Important interventions from Doak and McGree during the second half. Unfortunate for the Wober own goal. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
8 - Threaded James in down the right on numerous occasions which was important in build-up. Big tackle to win possession before James' goal.

2. Sam Byram

8 - Threaded James in down the right on numerous occasions which was important in build-up. Big tackle to win possession before James' goal. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
8 - Dominated aerially. Intervened firmly and decisively when needed.

3. Pascal Struijk

8 - Dominated aerially. Intervened firmly and decisively when needed. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
7 - Played the last 20 minutes with a bit of a knock. Dealt with Latte Lath well throughout.

4. Joe Rodon

7 - Played the last 20 minutes with a bit of a knock. Dealt with Latte Lath well throughout. Photo: Danny Lawson

Photo Sales
6 - Proved an outlet down the left and kept a lid on Ben Doak for the most part. Positioning questionable at times. Should have done better with his body positioning for the own goal.

5. Max Wober

6 - Proved an outlet down the left and kept a lid on Ben Doak for the most part. Positioning questionable at times. Should have done better with his body positioning for the own goal. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
8 - Robbed in the middle at 1-1 which could have proved pivotal, but on the whole a strong display. Punched passes through lines and into attackers' feet. Tidied up well and helped keep Azaz quiet. Unselfishly laid on for Aaronson in stoppage time.

6. Ao Tanaka

8 - Robbed in the middle at 1-1 which could have proved pivotal, but on the whole a strong display. Punched passes through lines and into attackers' feet. Tidied up well and helped keep Azaz quiet. Unselfishly laid on for Aaronson in stoppage time. Photo: Danny Lawson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MiddlesbroughDaniel FarkeSheffield United
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice