Daniel Farke has gone on record to state he is happy with the current state of his Leeds United squad. However, that does not mean the manager, who sought a No. 10 in the summer window, will not have one or two players on his mind next month.

Farke said he expects January to be a quiet window for Leeds, which it is likely to be. The winter transfer period is a tricky one to navigate as players made available by their clubs don't tend to be the ones worth pursuing. Often, those moving in January are players with limited minutes during the first half of the campaign, out-of-favour and therefore lacking match sharpness.

For a side challenging at the top of the Championship, the vast majority of these players do not meet the criteria Farke insists upon for incomings at Elland Road. For that reason, Farke is right; January will not be a spending spree of epic proportions with five or six new faces added to the Whites' squad. In all honesty, it will be a surprise to see more than one new arrival and there is every chance Leeds will keep their powder dry entirely for a clean run at the summer window.

The manager did not rule out movement next month, though, which begs the question: who does he have his eye on?

An educated guess would suggest Aston Villa's Emi Buendia might be a name of particular interest to the Leeds boss. Farke's relationship with the Argentine dates back to their success at Norwich City where they were crowned Championship winners on two occasions.

Over the summer, Leeds were understood to have enquired about Buendia's availability but were told that the player was unwilling to return to the Championship at this stage of his career. That was understandable at the time, given Villa had qualified for the UEFA Champions League and were yet to make their return to Europe's premier club competition. It made sense that Buendia would want a taste of that action.

Returning from a season-long knee injury and shoehorning himself back into Unai Emery's side was always likely to be a challenge, particularly given how well Villa fared last season in his absence. It has indeed proven difficult with Buendia's two starts both coming in the Carabao Cup. The 27-year-old has managed just 26 Champions League minutes and 37 Premier League minutes, all from the bench, none of which longer than 14 minutes at a time.

If Leeds' interest in the summer was as strong as is suggested, coupled with Farke's fondness of the player, reaching out again to Buendia's representatives ahead of next month to gauge whether the Argentinian's interest in a loan move has changed is a veritable possibility.

Another player whose name has already begun cropping up in national newspaper gossip columns and will not be shy of January interest is Manchester City's James McAtee.

Given Leeds did not sign a playmaking, goalscoring No. 10 in the summer, the player's previous experience in the Championship with fellow Yorkshiremen Sheffield United and his lack of minutes at the Etihad Stadium, his is an easy link to make.

The 22-year-old has played a similar amount to Buendia during the first four months of the season, amassing just two Premier League appearances, each a minute in length, and 71 Champions League minutes across three games. Much like the two-time Championship winner at Villa Park, McAtee's only starts have come in the Carabao Cup.

It is at this time of the season that agents of such players begin to explore the possibility of a loan move for the second half of the campaign. If the player isn't playing, it's the agent's responsibility to find them a club where they will.

McAtee is not short of suitors and his preference should be a Premier League loan. However, the prospect of joining a side lower in the table, perhaps one threatened by relegation is a riskier endeavour than signing with a club challenging for promotion from the Championship, for example. Managers tend to prefer players contracted to the club in relegation battles, those they can count on to be there next season if all does not go according to plan.

If McAtee's representatives and Manchester City were able to find a club willing to take the England Under-21 star on an initial loan with an option or obligation to buy at the end of the season, they would likely sanction his exit. At the price required to lure him from his City contract, that rules out the majority of Championship clubs. Leeds are probably the only team in the second tier financially capable of striking such a deal, which would be a statement move to the rest of the division and rather handily scratch Farke's No. 10 itch, but only if they are willing.

Do not be surprised if Leeds' squad is identical on February 1, 2025 as it was on New Year's Day, but equally, don't rule out the possibility that exploratory talks are held with those two players as Farke and the recruitment team seek to enhance the group and bump Leeds' promotion chances a few percentage points.