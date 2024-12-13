I love him, it’s good because we don’t have to play against him in the cup competitions anymore. Overall, I actually love him because he came in knowing exactly his role, we’ve got Illan and Karl, chips in, tries to prove he’s the best one we have. I want players to know their role but not to rest. He’s one of the hardest-working lads, he’s competitive, professional, always in a good mood, in the dressing room motivational for every player, discussing with Karl and Illan the players of the opponent. He’s not played on the highest level before but that means he has a hunger and desire to deliver on this level. It was totally the right choice to have him with us, club-developed, high identification, white blood running through some lads’ veins. We need this type of player, leave their heart on the pitch, work their socks off. How mature he is in the dressing room, it’s not about the players who play every second, it’s about the group. This is my feeling with Alex, 100 per cent the right choice. I’d never be worried if he was in the goal and needed to step up. He’s a really good ‘keeper and not just a mascot.