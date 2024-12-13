Preston North End vs Leeds United: Farke on Jayden Bogle injury latest, Joe Rodon update and Deepdale preview
Leeds are looking to improve their away form in the Championship this season with victory over Paul Heckingbottom’s Preston at the weekend.
The Lilywhites are unbeaten in their last five, secured all three points on the road in midweek at Cardiff City and are likely to have a fully fit squad to choose from, proving it won’t be an easy task at Deepdale.
That said, Leeds loanee Sam Greenwood, responsible for six goals (two assists; four goals) this season, will be unavailable due to not being able to play against his parent club.
Question marks remain over a host of Leeds players, including Jayden Bogle who sat out the midweek win versus Middlesbrough.
Meanwhile, Ilia Gruev and Junior Firpo are guaranteed to miss out in Lancashire with knee and hamstring injuries, respectively.
Farke on home form vs away form
Not a big believer in difference between home and away. The task is the same. You don’t have to travel in the home games, have all this support. In this league it’s an advantage [to play at home] but our approach is always the same. We have very dominant home performances but in this league it’s more or less the [opponent] sells all the tickets, it’s the biggest motivation. Quite often they rise to the occasion, difficult for us but when I think about our away record so far, four wins, three draws, two losses, it’s overall still very positive. In the beginning of the season we were praised, then two losses you have to accept this. It’s the Championship. Each team is normally better at home but I would label our away record as not horrendous. We’re still one of the best teams in this topic. We go into each game in order to win it, and if this is possible we make sure we don’t lose it.
Farke on kick-off times
It’s a challenge, of course. With difference between late kick offs and very early kick offs, it’s difficult but when you have a busy schedule, on one hand you have an evening kick off and then an early kick off, more or less, after breakfast. The nutrition has to be there hours before the game. You can’t wake up and have coffee, eggs and bacon, you have to eat stuff you wouldn’t normally do. They lead a privileged life, no one needs to have sympathy. We have to be on it, it’s never easy early kick offs, I’m not a fan of them as it makes life difficult for our travelling supporters, but it’s possible to deliver good performances.
Farke on Alex Cairns' dressing room personality
I love him, it’s good because we don’t have to play against him in the cup competitions anymore. Overall, I actually love him because he came in knowing exactly his role, we’ve got Illan and Karl, chips in, tries to prove he’s the best one we have. I want players to know their role but not to rest. He’s one of the hardest-working lads, he’s competitive, professional, always in a good mood, in the dressing room motivational for every player, discussing with Karl and Illan the players of the opponent. He’s not played on the highest level before but that means he has a hunger and desire to deliver on this level. It was totally the right choice to have him with us, club-developed, high identification, white blood running through some lads’ veins. We need this type of player, leave their heart on the pitch, work their socks off. How mature he is in the dressing room, it’s not about the players who play every second, it’s about the group. This is my feeling with Alex, 100 per cent the right choice. I’d never be worried if he was in the goal and needed to step up. He’s a really good ‘keeper and not just a mascot.
Farke on Firpo's future and potential pre-contract agreement
We are aware what can happen. We also know Leeds United is a good pick for every player, our reputation, what we’re doing, is interesting for every player. I would never sign a player because we are afraid of losing him to another club. There is a moment to speak about this but not in such a busy period. Players running out of contract know they can trust us, we back them. We have a pretty trustful relationship.
Farke on centre midfield choices
Not a headache, I prefer this situation much more. I had a headache when we had no other central midfielders and centre-back [cover] and Guilavogui was not here. For that, I’m happy Ethan is back sooner than expected. There is this old rule, when a player is out several weeks, it normally lasts until he’s back at his best the same. I hope it’ll be back a bit sooner with Ethan. This old rule you would expect him back at his prime in February. He is a good player and I expect him back at his best sooner, but you can’t expect after one week of team training that he starts again where he finished before his injury. You have to shake off the rust a little. These minutes in the last game were pretty important, step by step without rushing we’ll get him [there]. The good performance of other players, thank God we don’t have the scenario where we need to rush him. Yeah, he’s in contention, from day to day his chances for minutes increase.
Farke on race for top spot
Yes, it’s not just Sheff Utd, they are impressive so far, it’s Burnley, S’land, M’boro, B’burn, WBA, there are so many good sides. There are teams still lurking. It’s a competitive league. There was some speculation this year could be an easier season. I’m happy we’re on a really good point average but the momentum can change quickly, it’s never a reason to be there with complacency. We know we’re sitting in a really good position in the table but the most important thing is after 46 games you’re in a perfect position.
Farke on Firpo's injury and future
He will definitely miss this festive period. No, at the moment there is not much time to speak about his future. During the injury he should concentrate on his proper rehab. There will be a time to discuss this topic. We backed him a lot and has developed fantastically and delivered performances, overtook more responsibility. But, it’s much too early to speak about anything beyond the summer.
Farke on recalling loan players
It’s important for them to have a proper [loan] year, I want them to develop. Sometimes when they’re not playing, it’s not I go back in winter, I want them to develop their personality and fight against the odds. I never plan to have a player on loan for a few months. This is my general attitude but I would never rule anything out. Makes no sense to send a player out just for a few months, should be always a year.
Farke on Sam Greenwood
I’m happy he found a place where he’s playing regular. For them he’s a pretty important player. It will be good for his development and value. Good for us that he’s not playing against us because sometimes football would write some stories for us.
Farke on Preston being hard to beat
It’s always a difficult place to go. Always difficult and competitive. They have a pretty experienced manager on this level, always play with fighting spirit and competitiveness. They draw many games but after an impressive away game, they are five unbeaten and will play with confidence. It’s always tight against them. We know exactly what is coming but we are prepared. Never easy when there are so many games.
Farke on lineup decision
This evening I will be pretty clear who starts tomorrow. A few chats tomorrow morning before the game to confirm.
Farke on team news
Overall busy week, third in seven days, quick turnaround, early kickoff. We will take some late decisions. For the players who played 90 mins in last two days, it’s only possible to have recovery. This afternoon proper session then we will take some decisions. Max Wober for example, busy week for him, first time in starting lineup in ages, can’t say yes at moment, knee was a bit swollen, it has settled down. Same with Sam Byram, just came back after injury, had cramps at the end, looks much better. Same with Jayden Bogle, he’s improved, has the session today as a test. Many players with knocks and little hits so for many of them, today is a test and afterwards we take the decision who travels to Preston.
