Leeds United will look to ease concerns over their away form when they go to Preston North End on Saturday. Daniel Farke’s side have been imperious at home, with Tuesday’s 3-1 win over Middlesbrough their eighth in a row, but that dominance has not been present on the road and a recent 1-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers typified their away-day issues.

Tuesday’s win over Boro was a real boost for Leeds but it did not come without a couple of fitness concerns, with certain positions already thinly-stretched amid longer-term problems. Preston bagged their first win since mid-October at Cardiff City on Wednesday and look set to have a fully fit squad - although not everyone will be available this weekend.

Below, the YEP has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides ahead of Saturday’s Deepdale meeting.

1 . Sam Greenwood - out Only Emil Riis has contributed to more goals than Greenwood, who has scored four and added two assists in his 17 appearances. The 22-year-old is fit and firing but ineligible to play against parent club Leeds. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Kaine Kesler Hayden - doubt Was forced off in the final minutes of Preston's midweek win at Cardiff, requiring ice on his knee in the immediate aftermath. Lilywhites boss Paul Heckingbottom said on Thursday that the Aston Villa loanee should be okay come Saturday. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Andrew Hughes - doubt Midfielder wasn't involved midweek due to a minor issue but Heckingbottom expects to have him back for Saturday. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Ilia Gruev - out The Bulgarian has been back on the grass recently, but any kind of contact training is still some way off. Still expected to be out for months with that knee injury he suffered in October. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Junior Firpo - out Picked up a hamstring injury during the first half of last week's win against Derby and subsequently missed the midweek visit of Middlesbrough. Farke gave an initial four-to-six-week prognosis on Monday, meaning the left-back won't return until the New Year. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales