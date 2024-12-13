Leeds end a busy week with Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Preston.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has provided his Leeds United team news for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Championship hosts Preston North End for which there are question marks about a defensive trio.

Right back Jayden Bogle was a doubt for Tuesday night’s hosting of Middlesbrough due to hamstring discomfort and the 24-year-old failed to make the matchday squad.

Sam Byram, himself back from a hamstring injury, replaced Bogle at right back for the contest whilst Max Wober came in for Junior Firpo who is facing four to six weeks out with a serious hamstring injury.

Speaking at Friday’s pre-match press conference, Farke said that Bogle’s situation had improved but that a late check would be needed on him and that there were also new questions marks about Byram (cramps) and Wober (knee).

“Overall a busy week,” said Farke “A third game in seven days, a quick turnaround, and an early kick-off. We will take some late decisions.

“For the players who played 90 minutes in the last two games, it’s only possible to have recovery. This afternoon we have a proper session and then we will take some decisions.

“Max Wober for example, its been a busy week for him, his first time in the starting lineup in ages and I can’t say yes at moment. His knee was a bit swollen but it has settled down.

“The same with Sam Byram, he has just came back after an injury. He had cramps at the end but looks much better.

“It’s the same with Jayden Bogle, he’s improved and he has the session today as a test. There are many players with knocks and little hits so for many of them, today is a test and afterwards we take the decision who travels to Preston.”

Bulgarian international midfielder Ilia Gruev remains sidelined as he recovers from knee surgery and Farke has said it will still be “a while” before he is back in team training.