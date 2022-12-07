The 2022 World Cup quarter-finals are now upon as after Portugal and Switzerland brought the Round of 16 fixtures to an end last night. While the Swiss will have been targeting an upset similar to Morocco’s, it wasn’t to be as they were thrashed 6-1.

Fernando Santos opted to drop Cristiano Ronaldo from his starting line-up and instead handed a start to Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos, who certainly paid off his trust. The 21-year-old netted a hat-trick against Switzerland and also picked up an assist, while Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and Rafael Leao finished off the scoring.

The quarter-finalists have now been confirmed as Croatia, Brazil, Netherlands, Argentina, Morocco, Portugal, England and France - with the former two kicking us off at 3pm on Friday.

Here is today’s Premier League transfer news...

NEWCASTLE UTD WERE 'INTERESTED' IN WORLD CUP STAR

Newcastle United were one of a number of clubs targeting Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos in the summer. The 21-year-old replaced Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal's starting line-up vs Switzerland last night and netted a hat-trick. (Fabrizio Romano)

LIVERPOOL TARGET TO BE 'OFFERED' NEW CONTRACT

Valencia are set to open contract talks with midfielder Yunus Musah to fend off interest from Liverpool. The US international's current deal expires in 2026 and contains a €100m release clause. (Liverpool Echo)

ASTON VILLA 'COULD' SIGN LEICESTER CITY ACE

Aston Villa are set to be offered the chance to sign Jannik Vestegaard from Leicester City as they continue their hunt for a new centre-back. The defender is yet to make an appearance in the Premier League this season. (Football Insider)

WEST HAM 'JOIN' RACE FOR SWISS INTERNATIONAL

West Ham are reportedly targeting Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Djibril Sow after a positive World Cup campaign. Aston Villa, Arsrenal, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest are also keen on the 25-year-old. (Blick)

UNAI EMERY 'LEADING' CHASE FOR ARSENAL TARGET

Arsenal are said to be interested in signing wantaway forward Joao Felix, however Unai Emery's Aston Villa are now said to be 'well-positioned' to sign the Atletico Madrid star. The Gunners are eager to bolster their attack with Gabriel Jesus sidelined for a number of months. (Marca)

MAGPIES 'MONITORING' BRIGHTON BREAKTHROUGH STAR

Newcastle United are reportedly considering a move for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo. A number of clubs are targeting the 21-year-old after a brilliant start to the Premier League campaign. (Fabrizio Romano)

PREMIER LEAGUE CLUB ‘PULL OUT’ OF RACE FOR LEEDS UTD STARLET

Newcastle United are reportedly out of the race to sign Leeds United defender Cody Drameh as they look to sign West Ham’s Harrison Ashby instead. However, Drameh still looks likely to leave Elland Road in the near future. (ExWHUemployee)

DENZEL DUMFRIES PRICE TAG REVEALED AMID MAN UTD INTEREST

Inter Milan have reportedly slapped a £43m price tag on Denzel Dumfries as they look to deter any potential suitors in January. Manchester United are said to be keen on signing the Dutchman. (Calciomercato)