Brazil breezed into the quarter finals as they went 4-0 up against the 2002 semi-finalists inside 36 minutes and celebrated each goal with samba dancing and at one point included manager Tite in the post-goal festivities.

Ex-Manchester United and Republic of Ireland midfielder Keane felt the celebrations were disrespectful. Speaking at half time on ITV, Keane let his feelings known, stating: “I don't like this. People say it's their culture. But I think that's really disrespecting the opposition.

"It's four goals, and they are doing it every time. I don't mind so much the first jig, it's the one after that, and the manager getting involved. I'm not happy about it. I don't think it's good at all.”

However, Raphinha, who joined Barcelona from Leeds in the summer, has said the celebrations will continue for as long as Brazil are in Qatar.

He said: “The problem is with those who don’t like it, because we’ll keep doing it. Dance symbolizes the joy of scoring a goal.

“We don’t do it to disrespect, we don’t go in front of the opponent, we get together and everyone celebrates, it’s our moment, Brazil is celebrating. If they don’t like it, I don’t have much to say to them, we will continue.”

Brazil manager Tite also dismissed the criticism from Keane, as his side set-up a last-eight tie against Croatia. He insisted: "There is no interpretation other than happiness at the goal, happiness for the team and happiness for the performance.

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 05: Neymar of Brazil celebrates with Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta and Vinicius Junior after scoring the team's second goal via a penalty during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea at Stadium 974 on December 05, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

“There was no disrespect for the opposition nor towards Paulo Bento, for whom I have a lot of respect. We try to adapt to the characteristics of the players. They are very young and I try to adapt a bit to their language, and part of their language is dancing.”

