The September deadline day signing was just 16 when he decided to leave Inter Milan, as part of an on-going talent drain problem for Italian football.

In March Gnonto's Italian national side team-mate and Juventus 21-year-old Nicolò Fagioli went on record to bemoan the issue with his country's approach to young talent. "In Spain, England, Germany and France, more youngsters get to play than in Italy," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That message was echoed by Italy boss Roberto Mancini, under whom all of Gnonto's senior caps have come, who said of Serie A in May: "Many coaches they don't let young players play because they are afraid of making mistakes."

For Gnonto, the decision he faced at such a young age was a difficult one and even if at the heart of it lay his desire to actually play football, he wasn't entirely certain it was the right one.

"This was my first move, so I had some questions and things because I wasn’t sure," he said. "At 16 it’s difficult. I saw myself at Inter, I was good at Inter, I didn’t have any problems, but if you want to be a player you have to take these decisions. This was the best. I’m glad I had my parents with me also in Zurich. This was the best [decision] and now I’m here, so this was the best decision I could make too."

Advertisement Hide Ad

It paid off for him in two senses because Zurich gave him the necessary game time to allow him to flourish - 74 first team appearances in all including Europa League and Champions League qualifying experience - and that in turn led to a Premier League move.

When the call came late in the summer transfer window and Leeds accelerated their initial plans to bring Gnonto to Elland Road in January, he was ready to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

BIG MOVES - Willy Gnonto has moved from Inter Milan to Zurich and from there to Leeds United before the age of 19. Pic: Getty

"Since I spoke with Victor [Orta] he was just kind with me and from the beginning me and my family felt like he was part of the family," said the teenager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Yes [I had lots of options] but since I spoke with Victor I was clear that I wanted to come here in September or in January. I'm happy it was in September.

"I was sure when I chose to come to Leeds and I did not regret it. For me I think this was the best choice for me and for my family, and I just want to show it on the pitch."

Advertisement Hide Ad

An absence of regrets does not correspond to an absence of challenges and Gnonto admits life has not been simple since the switch from Zurich, but his family remain by his side to ease the transition. And his team-mates are helping too.

"It's not easy because everything is different here but I'm here with my parents, in Leeds, so they help me every day and I don't feel alone," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everything is nice. All my team-mates from the start have been nice with me. I am just very happy. I just try to help them on the pitch and bring what I have. [The training camp] has been great. We are enjoying outselves. We are training hard. The weather is not the best but still better than Leeds."