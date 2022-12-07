Joe Gelhardt, Mateusz Klich, Sam Greenwood and Alfie McCalmont could all attract significant loan interest next month based on their fleeting first-team involvement during the club’s opening 16 games of the season, across all competitions. Thirty-six scouts watched Leeds’ Papa John’s Trophy draw with Crewe Alexandra in November, which featured the highly-rated Gelhardt who turned out for the Under-21s on that particular occasion. The Merseyside-born forward turned 20 in May but has made only one league start for the Whites this season, away at Brentford when Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo Moreno were both deemed unavailable due to injury.

Ex-Wigan forward Gelhardt has been a regular as a substitute in the Premier League and started both of Leeds’ Carabao Cup fixtures against Barnsley and Wolverhampton Wanderers, but as expected given the restricted number of minutes, has so far struggled to replicate the impact he had off the bench last season. Eight of Gelhardt’s 11 Premier League appearances this season have seen him feature for less than ten minutes, and he is yet to complete a full fixture for Jesse Marsch in 2022/23.

Similarly, Sam Greenwood – who turns 21 next month – has amassed fewer than 300 senior minutes this season, appearing in several different positions in midfield and attack. Both he and Gelhardt are thought highly of by Marsch and his coaching team but with two-or-more senior players ahead in the pecking order for most positions, the pair are at a crucial stage in their development and will be itching for greater involvement having seen the minutes played by the likes of Charlie Cresswell and Lewis Bate at their respective loan clubs in the Football League.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood of Leeds United applaud the fans following the Premier League match between Leeds United and Fulham FC at Elland Road on October 23, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Alfie McCalmont, on the other hand, has played no part with the senior squad this season, except for one outing as an unused substitute in the League Cup, instead featuring regularly for the Under-21 group. The Northern Irish international appears likely to move on in order to avoid his career stalling. The 22-year-old renewed his contract the summer Leeds were promoted, meaning he is tied to Elland Road until 2024 which suggests a loan switch next month, potentially north of the border, may be possible.

Meanwhile, Mateusz Klich’s future at the club remains in the balance, given his reduced involvement under Marsch this season. The 32-year-old Pole has played fewer than 200 league minutes since the summer and more recently missed out, somewhat unexpectedly, on selection for his country’s FIFA World Cup campaign. He has been tentatively linked with an exit, despite Marsch’s insistence that Klich understands and accepts his new squad role. It would be unsurprising if the disappointment of being left out by Poland led the veteran midfielder and Elland Road favourite to seek opportunities further afield this winter.

