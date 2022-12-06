In training he’s full of jokes and responds to most events with at least a smile – even after he’s chided for his positioning.

Part of it is, of course, down to his personality, one he feels shouldn't have to change just because he's working in such a high profile environment.

But life is also good for Gnonto just now. At just 19 years of age he's already an eight-cap Italian international with a goal for gli Azzurri already on his record. And although he had to wait a little while after signing for Leeds to become a Premier League player, he did so with a bang, helping to set up Crysencio Summerville's winner at Liverpool and providing the assist for the same player's winner against Bournemouth.

What's more, those two goals were the on-pitch fruit of an off-field friendship that has blossomed since Gnonto's deadline day move from Zurich.

He and Summerville have become almost inseparable and, as Jesse Marsch has intimated, they make a slightly odd couple because with the greatest of respect to the flying Dutchman, his Italian pal emits a somewhat different vibe.

Where Summerville has had Marsch on his case to help him become more professional, Gnonto arrived with that already sewn into his DNA. Where Gnonto's social media presence is minimal and, at least publicly, solely football-focused, Summerville's takes on on a more slick, polished feel.

Each to their own, of course, but Gnonto believes he's found a kindred spirit in the pal two years his senior, and together they're quite the wholesome sight.

POINT PROVING - Jesse Marsch initially said he felt Willy Gnonto was not 'Premier League ready' but was happy to re-evaluate when the teen signed for Leeds United and began to make an impact. Pic: LUfC

"He's a good guy," said Gnonto with a smile, after a training session in Oliva, Spain.

"Like me we just try to have fun on the pitch, we are quite the same as players. I think he's faster than me maybe, but we just try to bring something to the team, to help the team, score goals, assist, this is what we do.

Gnonto claims not to know what it is that Marsch means when he says that he has had a good effect on Summerville.

"I didn't do anything," he said, still smiling.

"Maybe with me he found someone like him, we are quite the same, we just try to work hard on the pitch and off the pitch we just try to enjoy ourselves and be together."

Marsch recently told a story about seeing the pair after a press conference in which he had spoken about them, their relationship and the difference between them. He asked if they had watched his press conference and, of course, only one had.

"I saw just this press conference and Cree didn't and the coach in the press conference said I am his father or something like this," said Gnonto, laughing now.

"I was just lucky I think. I think it's easier [to pay attention to what Marsch is saying in public] I just want to do what the coach tells me. Every time I just ask questions to know what I have to do and I think it's easier for me. I try to play better so I think it helps me a lot."

Both Gnonto and Summerville made big impacts before the World Cup break, the former with those aforementioned contributions and the latter with a four-game goalscoring streak.

For Gnonto there was a little bit of a point to make when he did get his Premier League chance, having heard Marsch describe him as not quite ready for the level, prior to his move from Zurich. It's a point he feels must be made on a daily basis.

"I just wanted to start in the best way possible," said Gnonto.

"I wasn’t surprised because I know what I can do. Every time I go on the pitch, I just try to do what I have to do and what I can do. I wasn’t surprised I think.