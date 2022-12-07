The German international is currently away with Leeds United on their mid-season training camp in Spain, but found time in his role as Leeds Children’s Charity ambassador to make a contribution towards their goal to raise £5,000 for activities and equipment for local children at Lineham Farm.

The charity thanked 26-year-old Koch with a grateful social media post on Tuesday afternoon: “Wow, we’ve reached our target! A huge thanks to @RobinKoch25 for seeing our @BigGive campaign and ensuring our goal was reached by making a donation. We couldn’t be more grateful to call him our ambassador! Robin sends his greetings from the training camp in Spain.”

“Leeds Children’s Charity at Lineham Farm is dedicated to brightening children’s lives by providing unforgettable breaks and valuable learning experiences. We work with the most disadvantaged children in the city, offering respite from difficult home lives,” the charity’s donation page states.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 16: Robin Koch and Patrick Bamford of Leeds United acknowledge the fans after their sides defeat during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Arsenal FC at Elland Road on October 16, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

"We provide unforgettable stays with valuable learning experiences and much needed respite. Our supported children are predominately aged between 7 and 11, and come from backgrounds of challenge and disadvantage,” Leeds Children’s Charity add.

Koch’s contribution – and that of several others generous donors – will go towards helping ‘children who need respite and support, ensuring a safe, warm, nurturing environment’ as well as the purchase new general activity equipment for the centre.

