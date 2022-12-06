The Brazil international, who on Monday night helped his country secure passage to the World Cup quarter-finals, has been tasked with naming his ‘Best XI’, made up of players he has featured alongside. Having now earned several caps for Brazil – the first of which came during his time at Elland Road – Raphinha certainly had plenty of established names to pick from, but still did not select any former Leeds teammates.

A former Vitoria Guimaraes, Sporting Clube de Portugal and Stade Rennais player before his 2020 move to the Premier League, Raphinha has already played with a vast array of talented players at the age of 25, however his most recent switch to Camp Nou appears to have had the most significant impact, choosing five Barcelona players in his Best XI.

Per Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, Raphinha’s XI is as follows: Marc Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Marcos Acuna (Sporting Clube de Portugal), Jeremy Mathieu (Sporting CP), Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), Hamari Traore (Stade Rennais), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Wendel (Sporting CP), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP), Tiquinho Soares (Vitoria Guimaraes), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona).

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 02: Raphinha of Brazil in action during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Cameroon and Brazil at Lusail Stadium on December 02, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)