Raphinha reveals ‘Best XI’ with significant Leeds United omission and Man United midfielder
Former Leeds United winger Raphinha has selected his ‘Best XI’ of players he has played alongside at club level, in which no Whites players feature
The Brazil international, who on Monday night helped his country secure passage to the World Cup quarter-finals, has been tasked with naming his ‘Best XI’, made up of players he has featured alongside. Having now earned several caps for Brazil – the first of which came during his time at Elland Road – Raphinha certainly had plenty of established names to pick from, but still did not select any former Leeds teammates.
A former Vitoria Guimaraes, Sporting Clube de Portugal and Stade Rennais player before his 2020 move to the Premier League, Raphinha has already played with a vast array of talented players at the age of 25, however his most recent switch to Camp Nou appears to have had the most significant impact, choosing five Barcelona players in his Best XI.
Per Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, Raphinha’s XI is as follows: Marc Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Marcos Acuna (Sporting Clube de Portugal), Jeremy Mathieu (Sporting CP), Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), Hamari Traore (Stade Rennais), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Wendel (Sporting CP), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP), Tiquinho Soares (Vitoria Guimaraes), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona).
Raphinha selected current Manchester United and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, following their time together at Sporting in the Portuguese top flight, while German goalkeeper Marc Andre ter Stegen eclipses Illan Meslier – in Raphinha’s opinion, at least – for the No. 1 jersey in this hypothetical XI. Perhaps unsurprisingly, decorated Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets superseded Kalvin Phillips in the defensive midfield role, while veteran Poland forward Robert Lewandowski leads the attack in Raphinha’s chosen formation.