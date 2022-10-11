Liverpool star already ruled out of Leeds United clash and two other serious doubts

Leeds United could be handed a boost ahead of their Premier League match against Liverpool, with three of the Reds’ stars picking up injuries.

The Whites are set to travel to Merseyside at the end of the month and both sides will be hoping they have turned their form around after defeats to Arsenal and Crystal Palace. However, it has already been a bad start to the week for Liverpool after receiving their latest injury news.

Luis Diaz has already been confirmed to miss the Reds’ clash with Leeds after suffering a knee injury that will leave him sidelined until after the World Cup. The Colombian could have arguably been Liverpool’s biggest threat against the Whites after claiming five goals in eight league appearances this season.

Meanwhile, both Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold could be touch-and-go for the meeting at Anfield. Both defenders were forced off with injuries in the second half against Arsenal at the weekend and the pair are now set to miss out on the next two weeks of action for Liverpool.