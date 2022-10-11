Liverpool star already ruled out of Leeds United clash and two other serious doubts
Leeds United will face Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday 29th October.
Leeds United could be handed a boost ahead of their Premier League match against Liverpool, with three of the Reds’ stars picking up injuries.
The Whites are set to travel to Merseyside at the end of the month and both sides will be hoping they have turned their form around after defeats to Arsenal and Crystal Palace. However, it has already been a bad start to the week for Liverpool after receiving their latest injury news.
Luis Diaz has already been confirmed to miss the Reds’ clash with Leeds after suffering a knee injury that will leave him sidelined until after the World Cup. The Colombian could have arguably been Liverpool’s biggest threat against the Whites after claiming five goals in eight league appearances this season.
Meanwhile, both Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold could be touch-and-go for the meeting at Anfield. Both defenders were forced off with injuries in the second half against Arsenal at the weekend and the pair are now set to miss out on the next two weeks of action for Liverpool.
Jurgen Klopp will be without Matip and Alexander-Arnold for matches against Rangers, Man City, West Ham and Nottingham Forest. With the duo potentially returning the days before they host Leeds - and 24 hours before they travel to Ajax - it is unclear whether they will be fit to take on Jesse Marsch’s side. Meanwhile, Liverpool could still be without Arthur Melo, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this month.