Leeds United vs Cardiff City team news as six sidelined and one doubt

Leeds United return to action tomorrow evening as they host Cardiff City in their FA Cup third round replay. The two sides met in Wales earlier this month and played out a dramatic 2-2 draw.

The Whites fell two goals behind with a poor first half showing, however Rodrigo and an added time equaliser from Sonny Perkins forced the Bluebirds’ trip to Elland Road. The winner of the clash will take on either Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley, however their replay has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Ahead of tomorrow’s clash, we take a look at the latest team news...

Leeds United

Luis Sinisterra

United have been handed a boost with the return of Luis Sinisterra for tomorrow’s match. After netting twice in his first nine league appearances for the club, the Colombian has been absent since picking up an injury in October but is now back to full fitness.

Liam Cooper

Jesse Marsch has confirmed that Liam Cooper is a doubt to face Cardiff after picking up a knee injury during yesterday’s training session. The defender has only made eleven starts in the top flight this season.

Speaking in his press conference, the American said: “The one that’s very questionable slash doubtful is Coops.

“In the warm-up yesterday he sustained a little bit of a strange knee injury so, with him, it’ll probably be a decision for tomorrow. But, I would guess it might be a little bit difficult for him.

Adam Forshaw

Adam Forshaw remains on the sidelines after suffering a hip injury following Leeds United’s draw with West Ham. The midfielder underwent a ‘little procedure’ ahead of their first clash with Cardiff City and isn’t expected to be out for long, though tomorrow’s game will come to soon.

Crysensio Summerville

Summerville remains an absentee after he picked up an injury during the Whites’ last meeting with Cardiff City. Marsch previously confirmed the winger would be out for around a month and could make his return at the start of February.

Stuart Dallas

Stuart Dallas has been under the knife as he looks to recover from a serious injury that has kept him out of action since a 4-0 defeat to Man City in April. It’s unclear when he will be available but has no chance of featuring.

Archie Gray

Archie Gray remains sidelined with a thigh injury that has kept him out since November. The 16-year-old was expected to be in the treatment room for 6-8 weeks, however he is yet to make his comeback.

Cardiff City

Joel Bagan

Joel Bagan will return to the fold for Cardiff City after serving his one-match suspension against Wigan Athletic. The defender was shown a straight red for a handball in the penalty area against the Whites, with Rodrigo missing the subsequent penalty.

Kion Etete

Etete could make his first start of the year for the Bluebirds after missing out against Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United with a hamstring injury. The forward returned to the fold in their draw with the Latics but had to settle for a place on the bench.

Jamilu Collins

Jamilu Collins remains a long term absentee as he was ruled out for the rest of the season when he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during Cardiff’s clash with West Brom in August. The left-back had made four appearances for the Welsh outfit since his summer move from Paderborn.

Mahlon Romeo