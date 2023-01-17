Cooper sustained a knee problem in training on Monday and could join four others in the list of those unavailable for the Elland Road clash.

“Adam [Forshaw], Cree [Summerville], Stuart [Dallas] and Archie [Gray] will be out for this match,” said Marsch.

"The other one questionable is Coops. In warm-up he sustained a little bit of a strange knee injury, we'll see. It'll probably be a decision for tomorrow but I guess it'll be difficult.”

Marsch could have Luis Sinisterra back involved, however, after recovering from a foot injury. The Colombian international had a Lisfranc injury and hasn’t played since the defeat to Fulham in October.

“Luis trained yesterday and has potential to be in the squad,” said Marsch.

"We'll evaluate that today and see what the possibilities are. He looked fantastic and we're excited to see him.”

Patrick Bamford returned to action as a second half substitute in the 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa, scoring Leeds' consolation goal. The striker has missed weeks of the season due to a number of injury issues, illness and a minor groin surgery.

STRIKER CONSIDERATION - Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has both Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo to consider for a start in the FA Cup against Cardiff City. Pic: Getty

Marsch is not yet certain if Bamford is ready to start against Cardiff and while he says the forward has been feeling good, Rodrigo is also under consideration, particularly having given ‘one of the best performances from a striker’ that the head coach has had, at Villa.

"Patrick has been feeling good, we have had to be measured with him not to push him too much, I was really happy he got a goal, whether he starts or not we will wait and see,” said the American.