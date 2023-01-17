Leeds United will face a further wait before discovering their potential FA Cup fourth round opponents after the third round replay between Boreham Wood and Accrington Stanley was postponed.

The National League club - who reached last season’s fifth round before losing to Everton - were set to visit their League One opponents at on Tuesday night after the two sides battled to a 1-1 draw at the Crown Ground ten days ago.

However, the plunging temperatures forced Stanley into holding an early pitch inspection and that led to the playing surface being deemed unplayable.

In a statement released on their website, Boreham Wood have confirmed a rearranged fixture date is ‘unknown’ but revealed they ‘will work closely with the FA and our opponents Accrington Stanley to confirm this swiftly’. Both sides are set for action in their respective leagues on Saturday and next Tuesday night - although the latter of those two dates seems more likely to provide an opportunity to stage the rearranged replay.

Speaking ahead of his own side’s third round replay against Cardiff City on Wednesday night, Whites manager Jesse Marsch insisted he will do his homework on both potential opponents. He said: “We always watch a lot of opponents last ten matches and then evaluate how we create match plans and this will be the same, but right now our focus is take care of business.”

STRIKER CONSIDERATION - Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has both Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo to consider for a start in the FA Cup against Cardiff City. Pic: Getty

Leeds were forced to come from two goals down in the first meeting with Cardiff as a Rodrigo strike and a last-gasp equaliser from Sonny Perkins kept alive their hopes of progressing. Marsch insisted he will take a positive mindset into the Elland Road clash and revealed he will put out a strong side in a bid to progress.

