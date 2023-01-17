“Obviously, everything that we’re trying to do here, we’re looking more what’s important for the long term project. Where we are in the moment, there’s obviously a lot of thinking from the outside and a lot of pressure from different situations that every result means a lot. Obviously that’s always the case. I would say more that we identified Georginio.I’ve known him for a while. He is someone even I watched when I was at Leipzig. It’s a guy who I think is an explosive footballer, a talented player with a lot of potential and when we have done our homework we have also learned and we found this out relatively quickly what a good person he is, what a hard worker he is, how much he wants to try to achieve for himself. And then, when you coach players for Germany, that have been in Germany, there’s a real high level of tactical education and I sat down with Georginio yesterday and we talked a lot about what we tried to do and our playing model and what our philosophies are and what our strategies and vocabulary and he already was very up to speed and understands most of it. It was a really intelligent football conversation and one that gives me real hope that he can acclimate quickly. So that, in the end, all of those factors were why he was the player that we fought after.”