Ex Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa 'main candidate' for new job and return to familiar ground
Former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is reportedly the “main candidate” to fill a vacant managerial role and return to familiar territory.
Bielsa has yet to take up another coaching position since being sacked by Leeds in February 2022 despite particular reported interest from both Bournemouth and the Uruguay national side. But now Mexico have reportedly set their sights on the Argentine as their no 1 candidate following their nation’s disappointing 2022 Qatar World Cup. Mexico failed to get out of the group stages and boss Gerardo Martino left his position following the team’s elimination at Qatar.
ESPN are now reporting that Bielsa is the “main candidate” but ask the question of “does Bielsa want to return to Mexico?” Bielsa has not managed the Mexico national team before but has been in charge of Mexican clubs Atlas and Club America in the early stages of his coaching career.