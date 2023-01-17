Ex Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa 'main candidate' for new job and return to familiar ground

Bielsa has yet to take up another coaching position since being sacked by Leeds in February 2022 despite particular reported interest from both Bournemouth and the Uruguay national side. But now Mexico have reportedly set their sights on the Argentine as their no 1 candidate following their nation’s disappointing 2022 Qatar World Cup. Mexico failed to get out of the group stages and boss Gerardo Martino left his position following the team’s elimination at Qatar.