Jesse Marsch has compared his management of Leeds United to that of Marcelo Bielsa, eleven months after he replaced the Argentine at Elland Road. The American shared his thoughts and experiences on ‘Life Across the Pound’ at the United Soccer Coaches Convention last week.

Marsch’s side currently sit 14th in the Premier League table after failing to win in their previous five matches. Marsch was speaking virtually at the convention last week and he made comparisons with the way he approaches his job compared to Bielsa’s time at Elland Road

Speaking at the convention, Marsch said: “I think the first part was when I came in, my idea of leadership is very different than what Marcelo Bielsa was doing. He was very much a guy who told everybody what to do, and then they had to follow him and his lead, and do as he said.

“I have football principles that I stick to. And I’m very structured with how we do things on the pitch, but in terms of how we live and interact and lead and relate, I’m very flexible.”

Bielsa left Elland Road last February as one of United’s greatest managers in their history after leading Leeds back to the top flight for the first time in 16 years. The 67-year-old joined the Whites in 2018 and after suffering play-offs defeat in his first campaign, Bielsa’s side went onto lift the Championship title in his second. After an impressive mid-table finish upon return to the Premier League, fans were left heartbroken when it was time to say goodbye the following season as they battled relegation.

Continuing comparisons with Bielsa, Marsch added: “We have here a staff that is very open. I don’t believe in hierarchy. So I’ve tried to knock all that crap out. Here, when I stepped foot into this office, at Leeds United, the English way is to call you gaffer or sir, and to knock on your door.