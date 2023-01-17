Leeds United have been very active in the first two weeks of the January transfer window, having welcomed both Georginio Rutter and Maximilian Wober. Meanwhile, Mateusz Klich has left the club after five and a half years in Yorkshire.

However, there is still plenty of time left to bolster their squad and they could also part ways with some of their youngsters including Joe Gelhardt. After joining the Whites from Wigan Athletic in 2020, the forward has been limited to mostly cameo appearances, though played a huge part in retaining their Premier League status last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite his heroics that saw him net a last gasp winner over Norwich City in March, Gelhardt has failed to pick up regular first team football this time round and could be sent out on loan for the second half of the campaign. Here is the latest on the 20-year-old’s potential departure...

Graham Smyth update

In a recent transfer state of play piece, Smyth explained: “He too could head out of Elland Road this month, with Swansea, Blackburn, Wigan Athletic and Hull City among those asking questions about the young forward. Victor Orta admires Swansea, their style of play and their manager Russell Martin, who has been in contact with Leeds loan manager Andrew Taylor over the possibility. But play-off hopefuls Blackburn remain in with a shout.”

What has Jesse Marsch said about Joe Gelhardt?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jesse Marsch was questioned about Gelhardt’s future after Leeds United’s FA Cup draw with Cardiff City earlier this month. The forward was handed only his third start in all competitions this season.

When asked whether Gelhardt would be loaned out during the current transfer window, Marsch said: “I don’t want to discuss that. We really like Joffy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When they are so compact, it’s not easiest for him to find a game. The whole first half it’s hard to pinpoint one thing. It was just not in sync, not aggressive enough. Not the full understanding of what this game was going to require. That’s why the subs came on and made an impact.”

Blackburn Rovers negotiations

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackburn Rovers are among the long list of clubs that have expressed interest in signing Gelhardt this month and are in talks with the Whites over a loan deal, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

Rovers currently sit fifth in the Championship, though have scored the least amount of goals in the top half (30) and could look to bolster their attack before the end of the transfer window. They currently rely on Ben Brereton Diaz who has netted ten goals in all competitions, though the forward continues to be linked with a move away and his back-up, Jack Vale, is yet to score a league goal for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Athletic talks stall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Athletic are another club that are eager to snap up Joe Gelhardt, however their attempts to bring him back to the club are being held up by the wages of player, according to journalist Alan Nixon. The forward spent five years in Wigan’s academy before making 19 appearances in the Championship.

Wigan have the second worst goalscoring record in the second tier this season and are in desperate need of some fresh faces in the squad as they look to avoid the drop. While a move to the relegation candidates may seem less appealing, Gelhardt’s history with the club as well as his family being from Liverpool could hand them an advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad