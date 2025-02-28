Leeds are back in action at fortress Elland Road through Saturday’s lunchtime visit of West Brom.

Leeds United’s feet remain firmly grounded despite their superb position ahead of Saturday’s lunchtime showdown against West Brom at Elland Road.

Leeds sit five points clear at the top of the Championship and hold a seven-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion spots ahead of Saturday’s visit of the Baggies.

The lunchtime kick-off against Tony Mowbray’s side now offers the chance for Daniel Farke’s Whites to move eight points clear of Sheffield United and ten ahead of third-placed Burnley by virtue of playing first.

With the club’s brilliant position in mind, a supercomputer has delivered its new verdict on the predicted final table.

There is, though, still very much an air of calm as Leeds enter the final 12 games of their promotion quest. Here, we run through the latest main news, including development with exciting 16-year-old forward Harry Gray.

Leeds team news

Club captain Ethan Ampadu, defender Max Wober and striker Patrick Bamford form a trio of Whites absentees ahead of Saturday’s visit of the Baggies.

Leeds have opted against sending captain Ethan Ampadu for surgery on his knee cartilage injury but the skipper is still set to be sidelined until after the March international break.

The captain is looking at four to six weeks out if the conservative treatment of his injury and rehab is successful.

There is, though, still a chance that Ampadu may need surgery which would rule him out for the season.

Defender Max Wober and Patrick Bamford are the other two injury absentees. Wober is expected back after the March international break following successful knee surgery.

Bamford remains out as he battles a hamstring injury. Right back Jayden Bogle is one yellow card away from landing himself a two-game ban. The defender has three more games to navigate before the threshold increases.

Read more HERE on the full team news state of play for both sides.

Daniel Farke’s warning

Whites boss Daniel Farke has issued a Leeds United table warning ahead of Saturday’s visit of West Brom with a Sunderland declaration.

Farke’s side are heading for the weekend’s visit of West Brom sat five points clear in first position following back-to-back wins against automatic promotion rivals Sunderland and Sheffield United.

Monday night’s impressive 3-1 triumph against second-placed Sheffield United at Bramall Lane kicked Leeds five points clear of the Blades and seven points ahead of third-placed Burnley.

Victory against the Blades followed the previous Monday night’s 2-1 win at home to Sunderland who are now 13 points behind Leeds in fourth place yet still 11 points clear of Saturday’s fifth-placed visitors West Brom.

Farke, though, has warned that this weekend’s Baggies test is “no easier” than facing Sunderland as he also stopped short of serving up too much praise for his own side. Read more HERE

Joel Piroe highlights ‘second target’

Joel Piroe has named a Leeds United ‘second target’ with Championship table analysis and personal Golden Boot view.

Piroe’s side sit top of the division and their Dutch striker now sits joint top of another chart alongside Norwich City’s Borja Sainz in the Golden Boot race.

Both players have 15 goals and Piroe has declared that “stealing” the Golden Boot is a second target but behind sealing promotion as soon as possible and preferably as champions.

The forward has also given his analysis of United’s current position in the table, declaring that his Whites should take confidence but not arrogance in sitting five points clear at the top of the tree. Read more HERE

David Prutton’s prediction

David Prutton has named the only team that can stop Leeds United in their automatic promotion bid with a phenomenal declaration and West Brom game score prediction.

Leeds are heading for Saturday’s lunchtime hosting of West Brom sat five points clear at the top of the Championship table and holding a seven-point cushion in the automatic promotion places.

With 12 games still remaining, ex-Whites ace Prutton is keen to stress that both the title race and United’s quest for a top-two finish is anything but a foregone conclusion.

Prutton, though, says the only team that can now stop Leeds sealing automatic promotion is themselves, such is their advantage and “phenomenal” run in. Read what Prutton had to say HERE

Harry Gray step taken

Leeds United teenager Harry Gray has been pictured in training with Daniel Farke's first-team ahead of the Whites' Championship fixture against West Bromwich Albion this weekend.

The 16-year-old centre-forward has recently returned from a mid-season international friendly with England's Under-17 group. The Young Lions ran out 3-2 winners over the Netherlands at a training camp in Spain, a game in which Gray started.

Gray was involved with Farke's senior group during pre-season until a back injury curtailed his progress.

However, since returning to the pitch with Leeds' Under-21s, Gray has been back amongst the goals, scoring a brace against Derby County in Premier League 2 earlier this month as United's youngsters came from behind to win 2-1.

Gray is yet to be named in a competitive matchday squad but should he remain fit, could potentially be involved at some stage before the season's end

Read more HERE