David Prutton has run the rule over Leeds United’s promotion bid and Saturday’s visit of West Brom.

Leeds are heading for Saturday’s lunchtime hosting of West Brom sat five points clear at the top of the Championship table and holding a seven-point cushion in the automatic promotion places.

With 12 games still remaining, ex-Whites ace Prutton is keen to stress that both the title race and United’s quest for a top-two finish is anything but a foregone conclusion.

Prutton, though, says the only team that can now stop Leeds sealing automatic promotion is themselves, such is their advantage and “phenomenal” run in.

Just two of United’s last 12 games are against teams in the top ten through Saturday’s visit of West Brom and April’s home date against eighth-placed Bristol City.

Leeds have now completed their fixtures against their main three automatic promotion rivals Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland but something else will have to give when the Clarets and Blades lock horns at Turf Moor on Easter Monday.

Assessing United’s run-in, Sky Sports EFL host Prutton told the YEP: “If you had to design what your run-in looked like, if you could go into those last ten and then single figures with that run-in then that is phenomenal.

"Five clear of second but more importantly seven clear of third - and with Burnley having to play Sheffield United. - only they can stop themselves getting promoted and this is as good a position as you could hope for."

Pressed for a score prediction of Saturday’s Baggies visit, Prutton said: “You would look at Leeds winning at home. I'd go 2-1 Leeds at home. But I don't for one second think it will be straightforward.

"It will be a battle, it will be something that will be very keenly fought. Elland Road is the stereotypical and proverbial tough place to go.

"But having seen Leeds' form this season at home and the recent form and form on the road of West Brom, that's why I would lay it towards a Leeds win.

"But I've got a lot of time for Tony Mowbray and his side. It's a nice story and just coming away from the fight for promotion, him being able to get back and him being fit enough to get back in the dug out was just the most wonderful thing to see."