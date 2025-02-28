Daniel Farke has fired a Leeds United warning.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has issued a Leeds United table warning ahead of Saturday’s visit of West Brom with a Sunderland declaration.

Farke’s side are heading for the weekend’s visit of West Brom sat five points clear in first position following back-to-back wins against automatic promotion rivals Sunderland and Sheffield United.

Monday night’s impressive 3-1 triumph against second-placed Sheffield United at Bramall Lane kicked Leeds five points clear of the Blades and seven points ahead of third-placed Burnley.

Victory against the Blades followed the previous Monday night’s 2-1 win at home to Sunderland who are now 13 points behind Leeds in fourth place yet still 11 points clear of Saturday’s fifth-placed visitors West Brom.

Farke, though, has warned that this weekend’s Baggies test is “no easier” than facing Sunderland as he also stopped short of serving up too much praise for his own side.

Speaking at Friday’s pre-match press conference, Farke was asked if he was now in his prime at the club on the back of recent stellar results.

Farke pondered: “That's difficult. If you praise yourself too much that you are in your prime then the setback is around the next corner.

"I try to be careful and I try to make sure that especially the game after a big win and really a complicated game, I don't feel like now it eases up.

"Of course, we had difficult games against Sunderland and Sheffield, we were able to find a way to win these games in great fashion and have great performances.

"But right now we also face a pretty, pretty strong side with West Brom. I wouldn't say it's easier than the last games.

"We played against Sunderland and we all still know how difficult this was. They are sitting on position four, West Brom are sitting in position five and I wouldn't label them an easier target in comparison to Sunderland.

"For that, we have to be switched on, we have to keep going, we have to be good in the decisive moments and the small details again and can't underestimate any detail in the game.

"For that, I'm not too carried away and speaking about a great shape or our prime.

"We know that we are in a really good shape and have great momentum. We want to write this momentum further on. But you have to be switched on and focused otherwise the next setback is just around the corner."