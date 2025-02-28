Leeds United teenager Harry Gray has been pictured in training with Daniel Farke's first-team ahead of the Whites' Championship fixture against West Bromwich Albion this weekend.

The 16-year-old centre-forward has recently returned from a mid-season international friendly with England's Under-17 group. The Young Lions ran out 3-2 winners over the Netherlands at a training camp in Spain, a game in which Gray started.

Gray was involved with Farke's senior group during pre-season until a back injury curtailed his progress.

However, since returning to the pitch with Leeds' Under-21s, Gray has been back amongst the goals, scoring a brace against Derby County in Premier League 2 earlier this month as United's youngsters came from behind to win 2-1.

Gray is yet to be named in a competitive matchday squad but should he remain fit, could potentially be involved at some stage before the season's end. Farke is not one to grant debuts for the sake of doing so, but if the Whites manage to achieve their goal of promotion with games to spare and the teenager impresses in training, a first outing for Gray may be possible, particularly if positional rivals Patrick Bamford, Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph are unavailable through injury, which has been the case for the former throughout this season.

Harry is the younger brother of Tottenham Hotspur and England U21 midfielder Archie Gray, who made over 50 appearances for the Whites last season before joining the North London club in a £40 million transfer. The 16-year-old is the latest in a long line of Gray men to pull on the Leeds shirt, after his elder brother, father, grandfather and great-uncle before him.

"I'd love for him to do it," Archie told the YEP earlier this season, when the prospect of younger brother Harry debuting before him was raised. "It would obviously be amazing for him [Harry] to break my record. But like I said, he just needs to keep working hard, and then hopefully it'll come."

The younger of the two, Harry, does not turn 17 until October; only then will he be able to sign a professional contract.