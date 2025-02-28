Leeds sit top of the table and striker Joel Piroe is joint top in the Golden Boot race.

Joel Piroe has named a Leeds United ‘second target’ with Championship table analysis and personal Golden Boot view.

Piroe’s side sit top of the division and their Dutch striker now sits joint top of another chart alongside Norwich City’s Borja Sainz in the Golden Boot race.

Both players have 15 goals and Piroe has declared that “stealing” the Golden Boot is a second target but behind sealing promotion as soon as possible and preferably as champions.

The forward has also given his analysis of United’s current position in the table, declaring that his Whites should take confidence but not arrogance in sitting five points clear at the top of the tree.

Speaking to LUTV, Piroe was asked if the Golden Boot was something he was thinking about.

"Of course, it's a nice second target,” said the striker.

“Firstly of course we want to get promoted, as soon as possible and of course we want to be champions as well.

"And then if I can steal the Golden Boot as well with me that's of course very nice but I wouldn't say it's the priority on the list.

“Of course I want to put myself in positions that I get as many chances as possible and then I have just got to keep focused and switched on to convert them as well and that's mainly what I am always trying to do.

"That's something that I want to bring the team always as well.

"To reach my personal best would be very nice of course and it's something I want to do because you don't want to miss chances as well. Whenever you have one, you want to take it."

Pressed on his team’s position in the table - and how Leeds could stay level headed - Piroe declared: “I think it's very important to take the confidence from the games that we have, don't turn it into arrogance but at the same time don't look up or look down to anything.

"We just have to keep the trust in our process and just carry on and I think it's a good sign that everyone wants to be part of it as well, it doesn't matter if you start or if you get subbed on or even unused subs.

“You have seen how happy we are and how united we all celebrate, every goal or after the game and I think those are good signs that we just need to keep carrying on as well."