Leeds United will look to keep the momentum going when they host promotion-chasing West Brom on Saturday. Daniel Farke’s side are 16 unbeaten following a pair of incredible comeback wins over Sunderland and Sheffield United, with a return to Elland Road this weekend providing another difficult test.
Visitors West Brom beat Oxford United 2-0 last weekend but have not won consecutive games since September, and manager Tony Mowbray has his own fitness issues to contend with. And ahead of Saturday’s lunchtime meeting, the YEP has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides.
1. Jed Wallace - out
West Brom confirmed earlier this month the experienced forward would miss 'several weeks' with a calf injury. A big blow for the Baggies, with Wallace enjoying plenty of success against Leeds in the past. | Getty Images
2. Josh Maja - out
Top-scorer Maja has been out since mid-January after undergoing surgery on a lower-leg injury. West Brom signed Adam Armstrong on loan from Southampton in his absence. Photo: Nigel French
3. Kyle Bartley - back
Served the last of a three-game ban against Oxford United last weekend, having been sent off during West Brom's 2-1 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday. Experienced defender eligible to return against his former club. | Getty Images
4. Daryl Dike - back
Got 14 minutes off the bench earlier this month in his first senior appearance for over a year following a serious Achilles injury. With such a long time out, Dike's return will surely be staggered and so it's likely a place on the bench again at Elland Road. Photo: James Fearn
5. Ethan Ampadu - out
A surprise absence from Monday's win at Sheffield United, having picked up a knee cartilage injury in training. Having gone for consultations this week, the midfielder will not require surgery but it still looking at a number of weeks out. | Getty Images
6. Farke on Ampadu
"We have, after more consultations, decided to try the conservative route. There's a good chance if rehab works properly it will be successful but it still means he'll be out for four to six weeks. We won't see him back in team training before the international break. Fingers crossed we'll at least have him available for the run in. There's still a chance he will still need the surgery. Fingers crossed, 50:50 chance to have him back for the run in." Photo: Michael Regan