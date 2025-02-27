6 . Farke on Ampadu

"We have, after more consultations, decided to try the conservative route. There's a good chance if rehab works properly it will be successful but it still means he'll be out for four to six weeks. We won't see him back in team training before the international break. Fingers crossed we'll at least have him available for the run in. There's still a chance he will still need the surgery. Fingers crossed, 50:50 chance to have him back for the run in." Photo: Michael Regan