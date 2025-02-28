Daniel Farke’s Whites sit five points clear of second-placed Sheffield United at the top of the division and now have a seven-point cushion in the automatic promotion places back to third-placed Burnley. Leeds created new daylight through Monday night’s huge 3-1 win against the Blades at Bramall Lane, completing a league double over Chris Wilder’s side in the process. The Whites looked set to suffer a rare defeat only to serve up another big fresh twist with another late comeback success. The Blades are two points ahead of third-placed Burnley with 12 games left. Yet the supercomputer provided by the team at Football Web Pages is forecasting a huge change with the current top three in its new predicted final table and points which features a massive Burnley call plus Derby County woe and disappointment for Frank Lampard’s Coventry City despite their stellar recent run. Here is their full new run down in reverse order ahead of the Saturday lunchtime visit of West Brom for Farke’s Whites.