Daniel Farke talks Anton Stach and his midfield options after the German midfielder’s arrival at Leeds United’s training camp

Daniel Farke believes Leeds United new boy Anton Stach has 2026 World Cup hopes at the heart of his €20m move to Elland Road.

Stach arrived at the club's training base in Germany on Sunday night and underwent a medical on Monday. The move was announced by Leeds on Tuesday morning ahead of their 4-1 win over SC Verl, but Stach played no part having not yet received international clearance from FIFA.

What Leeds have bought, according to Farke, is a 'top class' addition who brings physicality and versatility.

"I spoke about what we have lost in midfield, especially Joe Rothwell but also Josuha Guilavogui and yes, we brought Sean Longstaff in and also wanted one more addition," said the manager. "And we all got the feeling Anton Stach is a top class guy, he can play various positions across the midfield, has also played a lot as a center back, if needed.

“So it's not his priority position, but important to have players who are versatile. He's obviously, as you can see, a pretty tall guy. He's good in both boxes in terms of defending set-pieces or attacking set-pieces. Very physical guy. Really good in winning duets and ball recoveries. But also definitely more than solid on the ball."

Daniel Farke on Leeds United new-boy Anton Stach

Farke believes that the 26-year-old's international aspirations were key to his desire to test himself in the English top flight.

"He has already made a few appearances in the German national team," said Farke. "And also, his main topic is to give himself a chance to come close to play in the World Cup, perhaps. And for that, he knows he needs to start games in the Premier League and to perform.

“He's in a great age - this is quite important, although he is experienced with more than 100 Bundesliga games, he's still on the way up, and has to develop, more or less from year-to-year. We all got the feeling it's a really, really good addition, but before we all are allowed to sing the praises he has to deliver on the pitch and hopefully he can repay our trust."

Leeds have now completed their transfer business in central midfield according to Farke, and at centre-back, but elsewhere on the pitch they still need to strengthen. They have set their sights on difference-makers in the number 9 and left wing positions and want to add a first-choice goalkeeper.

Daniel Farke on Leeds United’s goalkeepers

Farke would not be drawn on the goalkeeper situation specifically but admitted he is still expecting several new additions.

"I don't want to speak too much about various positions right now," he said. "So for me, it's important that the core bones of the group are there right now. So that means the central defense, also the central midfield is more or less sorted. But in all the other positions we're still looking if we can improve the squad. I'm happy with the guys who are around.

“If you speak about the goalkeeper position, we have three really good goalkeepers here today who played the game [Illan Meslier, Karl Darlow and Alex Cairns], but like I mentioned, central defence sorted, midfield sorted, we won't fall asleep, and we'll have look on each and every position in order to strengthen the squad."

