Graham Smyth reports from Germany as Daniel Farke reveals the reason why Mateo Joseph isn’t at Leeds United’s pre-season training camp

Mateo Joseph has not flown out to Germany to join Leeds United's training camp after asking to leave Elland Road.

The 21-year-old has been the subject of transfer interest from Real Betis this summer and duly informed Leeds boss Daniel Farke that he wants a move to Spain.

Though Farke insists he will not stand in the way of the striker's wishes, the club have thus far been consistent in their stance that he is not for sale. Farke says a club will need to meet Leeds' demands to make a move happen and he has 'strongly' recommended that Joseph join in with training in the meantime.

"It was actually the plan for him to come to Germany and the situation is also quite clear," said Farke. "First of all, we really value and rate him. Otherwise, we wouldn't have played him, especially in the beginning of the last successful campaign, ahead of Golden Boot winner Joel Piroe and ahead of an experienced striker like Patrick Bamford. If I'm not completely wrong, he had 39 appearances for us in the Championship, I think, double figures of appearances in the starting line-up.

“You just do this with a 20-year-old guy, or 21-year-old guy, when you believe in him and trust him. So it's a sign of how much we value him. Nevertheless, he came to me and to us and said that he wants a new challenge and would like to have a move. He has also hinted that he prefers a move to Spain due to his Spanish roots. And yes, obviously that was more or less his call. And therefore, okay, we just want players who are excited about the project to play with Leeds United in the best league in the world, here in the Premier League, who want to be here with us and want to be successful with us.

“If this is more or less your wish, I, as a manager, won't stand in the way and accept this, because I just want players who want to be here and are buzzing that they can represent this club at Premier League level. For that I've said okay Mateo, I accept."

But Farke admits it is not down to him to conclude transfer business and Leeds United's 'key people' must take decisions on such situations.

"It's also clear that we as a club have invested a lot in time, money, backing whatever, and he's on a long-term contract. One thing is also for sure, that we will just make a move possible once there's a club who meets our expectations. But this is not a topic for me. It's a topic for our board and our key people to decide what is the right value. Because I don't pay the players, I don't buy the players. I think our club has expectations and the truth is that no other club has met the expectations yet, and for that, he's still our player."

Farke spoke about Joseph after the Stockholm friendly with Manchester United and revealed that the Spain Under-21 forward had not 'felt ready' to play games after his involvement in the European Championships this summer, a situation that the manager contrasted with Willy Gnonto's 'desperation' to take on the Red Devils despite his own Euros action.

But Farke has now made it known that Joseph did not want to travel to Germany to link up with the squad and take part in the training camp.

"We expected him also to train and travel with us, yes, but he mentioned that he didn't feel ready for the trip to Stockholm. I accepted this because he trained a bit, or started a bit later with the training. I think that was also understandable. But then the day after, we expect him to be with us here, more or less in Germany.

“He said he also doesn't feel ready, due to the situation, to travel and to train and to play the friendlies here in Germany. And this is not a situation I like, I've also spoken open and honest with him about the situation, and have strongly recommended to say, no, no, until a situation is sorted I would strongly recommend to do the job, to be professional. But he said he's not in the mental state in order to do this. And what should I do? I can't call the police to drag him to train.

“So he trains at the moment in England at Thorp Arch individually and will also train with the Under 21s and we are here without him."