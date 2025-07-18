Sean Longstaff has become Leeds United's fifth transfer of the summer window after the announcement of the midfielder's move from Newcastle

Leeds United have confirmed their fifth signing of the summer window after Sean Longstaff's transfer from Newcastle United was announced this evening.

Longstaff is the Whites' latest addition during the 2025 window after the likes of Jaka Bijol, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Sebastiaan Bornauw and free transfer Lukas Nmecha put pen to paper.

The deal is believed to be worth an initial £12m with the potential of £3m more in add-ons. Leeds confirmed the capture in a statement this evening. Leeds say the transfer fee is 'undisclosed' and have given clarity on the contract handed out to the midfielder.

What Leeds United have said about the signing of Sean Longstaff

Leeds said in a statement: "Leeds United are delighted to announce the signing of Sean Longstaff, who joins the club from Newcastle United for an undisclosed fee. The midfielder has signed a four-year deal at Elland Road which will keep him in West Yorkshire until the summer of 2029.

"Our fifth signing of the window arrives at Leeds having made 25 appearances in the Premier League last campaign for the Magpies, helping them to qualify for the Champions League. He was also a key figure in ending a 70-year trophy drought at St. James’ Park by winning the League Cup.

"After enjoying important loan spells early in his career, Longstaff made his debut for Newcastle in a 2018 cup tie with Nottingham Forest and has since gone on to represent his boyhood club over 200 times in all competitions.

"A first goal in black and white came in a 2019 victory over Burnley. Longstaff continued to offer a goal-threat from then on and enjoyed a strike from distance, or a battle in the air, having netted 16 times in the top-flight.

"Sean brings experience on the European stage from his time on Tyneside having made five appearances in the UEFA Champions League in the 2023/24 season.

"Starting in the heart of the midfield in a goalless draw at the San Siro against Italian giants AC Milan, our newest recruit then starred in a 4-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain where he scored the third goal in a memorable evening at St. James’ Park, as well as facing Borussia Dortmund both home and away.

"Everyone at Leeds United would like to welcome our fifth summer signing to the club and we look forward to seeing Sean in action for the Whites."

