Leeds United have confirmed the signing of midfielder Anton Stach

Leeds United have completed their sixth permanent transfer deal of a hugely important summer and welcomed a new face to their training camp in Germany.

The Whites and Hoffenheim reached a deal worth €20m plus add ons and then flew Stach to join them at their base before he was put through a medical at a facility close to where Leeds are staying. Leeds, whose sporting director Adam Underwood travelled with the squad from Stockholm at the weekend, also flew their club secretary out to Germany to complete the paperwork on a move that is subject to international clearance and a work permit.

Stach, 26, brings yet another dimension to what is now a heavily-stocked central midfield department in Daniel Farke's squad.

What Leeds United said about new signing Anton Stach

A club statement said: "The 26-year-old has signed a four-year contract at Elland Road and now becomes the sixth summer addition for Daniel Farke’s side, as preparations continue for a return to the Premier League.

"Stach brings experience and further quality to the midfield areas after playing in the Bundesliga for the last five years. His time at the top-level in Germany was spent with Mainz 05 and TSG Hoffenheim and he previously won promotion from 2. Bundesliga with Greuther Furth. Standing at 6ft 4’ in height, our latest addition has made over 250 career appearances in all competitions and brings further versatility to the team, having operated in both midfield and defence when required.

"With two senior caps for his nation Germany to his name, Stach’s international experience previously saw him play alongside fellow summer arrival Lukas Nmecha in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship final in 2021, winning 1-0 against Portugal to lift the trophy. A commanding presence in both boxes and in the centre of the pitch, he brings a goal-threat having netted 26 times in his career so far."

Leeds are still in the market for three key additions to the starting XI, namely a striker, left winger and a goalkeeper but further signings are expected to give Farke more strength in depth.

