Leeds United have shelled out £17.4m to land their sixth signing of the summer - again changing the team’s strongest XI and bench.

Hot on the heels of deals for Lukas Nmecha, Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Gabriel Gudmundsson and Sean Longstaff, Leeds unveiled German international midfielder Anton Stach as their latest recruit on Tuesday morning.

The 26-year-old has joined Leeds from Hoffenheim for €20m plus add-ons, signing a five-year-deal at Elland Road. His arrival is a highly significant signing and one that likely has big implications on the team’s strongest XI and bench at a time when Daniel Farke appears to be siding with a new system.

Here, as Stach settles into life as a Leeds player, is our idea of the new best starting line up and nine-man substitutes bench based on the player’s available to Farke and from what was learned from Saturday’s friendly against Manchester United.

Farke dropped big news after the game as he revealed that Patrick Bamford was not part of his Premier League plans...

GK: Karl Darlow It remains bit of a guessing game on the goalkeeper front as Darlow and Illan Meslier played 45 minutes each against the Red Devils and it seems likely that Leeds will sign a new one. Meslier also played very well in the second half. But Darlow ended last season as first choice and is probably the call as things stand.

RB: Jayden Bogle Clear first choice right back who quickly impressed from the start against Manchester United.

CB: Jaka Bijol The £15m new signing went straight into the starting line up to partner Joe Rodon at centre-back and that looks likely to be the near first choice pairing at the heart of the defence.

CB: Joe Rodon A rock at the back and probably now has a now first choice centre back partner although that's far from discounting Pascal Struijk or new signing Sebastiaan Bornauw.

LB: Gabriel Gundmundsson The summer signing began Saturday's friendly on the bench as Sam Byram started at left back but £10m recruit Gudmundsson was brought in to be Junior Firpo's replacement as new first choice left back. Byram very useful back up/alternative - same with Bornauw.