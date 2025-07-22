Leeds United played in a behind-closed-doors friendly against SC Verl as part of their pre-season training camp

Leeds United took on SC Verl in the second game of their 2025/26 pre-season schedule at the 3. Liga side's Sportclub Arena.

The game, which comprised of two 60-minute periods, was played behind closed doors due to the German authorities' refusal to grant permits for fans to attend Leeds games again this summer.

No Anton Stach for Leeds

Although Leeds completed their move for Hoffenheim's Anton Stach and announced it on the morning of the game, the lack of FIFA clearance meant he was unable to play and sat in the stands with the just-arrived Brenden Aaronson and the injured Isaac Schmidt and Sebastian Bornauw. The latter picked up a quad injury in the first session of Leeds' training camp in Germany.

Leeds ran out 4-1 winners with a pair of goals from Joel Piroe and one each from Willy Gnonto and Lukas Nmecha. The Whites, who used three goalkeepers during the game, were just a couple of minutes away from a 120-minute clean sheet before Jonas Anweiler's consolation.

The first effort on goal came from Alessio Besio who took Yari Otto's pass inside and drilled low for the corner, bringing a smart stop from Illan Meslier.

Leeds settled though and began to dominate, winning a quartet of early corners all of which were taken by Jack Harrison. The first two were overhit, the second had to be palmed away by Philipp Schulze and the fourth almost brought a goal. Harrison found Pascal Struijk at the back stick and his bullet header was clawed round the post by the SC Verl keeper.

Leeds don’t have it all their own way

The Premier League outfit whose first half side was once again a mix of those with real claims to starting, hopefuls and youngsters, did not have it all their own way. A ball over the top looked to put Berkan Taz in behind and Sam Chambers had to react quickly to match the forward's stride and then get a foot in to win back possession.

Leeds threatened again from a Harrison corner, Bijol this time getting up highest at the back stick and looping a header just over the top. When they took the lead on 25 minutes it was with a slick back-to-front move. Gabriel Gudmundsson found Harrison, the winger linked up with Harry Gray and the youngster's clever reverse ball put Joel Piroe in on goal. His left-foot finish made light of the difficulty he still faced and a tight angle, Schulze left with no chance.

SC Verl could have levelled within five minutes, Struijk's giveaway in the middle of the pitch putting the hosts on the front foot and Taz ran into space with Struijk on his heels before slamming wide of Meslier's far post.

Leeds United’s confusing penalty award

No sooner had the sides resumed action after a quarter-time break, Chambers put James down the right and the winger whipped in an early cross for Harry Gray. The teenager stumbled as he tried to send the keeper with a body swerve but got up to shoot and struck the outside of the post.

The two sides continued to trade chances and Meslier was called into action again, getting down to his right to palm away Taz' curling 30-yard free-kick.

Both sets of players and staff were left bemused at the manner of Leeds' second. SC Verl were set to take a goal-kick, Schulze sent the ball to Marten Ens and the defender settled it with his hand in order to take the kick. The referee blew up, pointed to the spot and Piroe made no mistake, finding the bottom left-hand corner from 12 yards.

Leeds United goal disallowed

A third, for Struijk, was chalked off for offside with nine minutes left in the first half, Leeds having taken almost total control of the game. Before the final whistle of the first half it was Leeds' turn to look bemused by a refereeing decision as Cairns held onto the ball long enough for SC Verl to be awarded a corner under the new rule. But the half ended 2-0 to the Whites thanks to those Piroe goals.

Farke made eight changes at the break, leaving just Cairns, Ilia Gruev and Sean Longstaff on the pitch from the first half. Leeds, now in a 4-3-3, continued to dominate and looked even more threatening. Sam Byram, Largie Ramazani and Lukas Nmecha all sent efforts goalwards, the first two blocked and the last well saved.

A tiring SC Verl side, still showing no changes, struggled to match Leeds' fresh legs and Willy Gnonto took full advantage, running past Yari Otto to take Ramazani's pass and finish with style.

SC Verl stayed in the game

To their credit, the Germans stayed in the game and Oualid Mhamdi came agonisingly close to rewarding his side with a goal. His beautifully-struck free-kick was met with an equally good save from Karl Darlow.

But with half an hour remaining Leeds put the result well beyond doubt. Charlie Crew played a lovely pass down the left, Ramazani outmuscled his marker and passed the ball across the six-yard box for Nmecha to tap in number four.

A fifth looked on the cards when Gnonto looked up to see Nmecha in acres of central space and the winger's early ball found him but Nmecha couldn't get the purchase on his strike to beat Fabian Dekruhl.

Leeds' clean sheet was spoiled after 119 minutes as Jonas Anweiler took advantage of an undercooked Charlie Crew back pass to poke the ball beyond Darlow.