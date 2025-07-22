Leeds United played SC Verl behind-closed-doors for the club’s second pre-season friendly and first one in Germany - but how did we rate the performances?
Daniel Farke’s Whites took in their first pre-season friendly in Sweden on Saturday afternoon as they locked horns with fierce rivals Manchester United at the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm for a goalless draw.
From there, it was on to the club’s training camp in Germany and a second friendly played on Tuesday afternoon behind-closed-doors against third-tier German outfit SC Verl.
Fans were not in attendance but the YEP’s chief football writer Graham Smyth was and here are his player ratings with a trio scoring 8/10 but a ‘quiet’ star among the 6s.
