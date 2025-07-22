Leeds United played SC Verl behind-closed-doors for the club’s second pre-season friendly and first one in Germany - but how did we rate the performances?

Daniel Farke’s Whites took in their first pre-season friendly in Sweden on Saturday afternoon as they locked horns with fierce rivals Manchester United at the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm for a goalless draw.

From there, it was on to the club’s training camp in Germany and a second friendly played on Tuesday afternoon behind-closed-doors against third-tier German outfit SC Verl.

Fans were not in attendance but the YEP’s chief football writer Graham Smyth was and here are his player ratings with a trio scoring 8/10 but a ‘quiet’ star among the 6s.

1 . Illan Meslier 7 - A couple of wayward passes but he earned his 40 minute clean sheet with some smart stops. | LUFC Photo Sales

2 . Sam Chambers 7 - Some good defensive work under pressure, mopped up a moment of danger and put in a storming run down the right. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Jaka Bijol 7 - Not really tested. Was fine in possession. Won a couple of headers. | LUFC Photo Sales

4 . CB: Pascal Struijk 6 - A little wayward with a couple of passes, one of which put his side in trouble. Came close to a goal a couple of times. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Gabriel Gudmundsson 6 - Couldn't get much going attacking wise with Harrison. Was steady going the other way. | Getty Images Photo Sales