Published 22nd Jul 2025
Leeds United have played their first behind-closed-doors friendly in Germany - and this is how we rated the players.

Daniel Farke’s Whites took in their first pre-season friendly in Sweden on Saturday afternoon as they locked horns with fierce rivals Manchester United at the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm for a goalless draw.

From there, it was on to the club’s training camp in Germany and a second friendly played on Tuesday afternoon behind-closed-doors against third-tier German outfit SC Verl.

Fans were not in attendance but the YEP’s chief football writer Graham Smyth was and here are his player ratings with a trio scoring 8/10 but a ‘quiet’ star among the 6s.

7 - A couple of wayward passes but he earned his 40 minute clean sheet with some smart stops.

1. Illan Meslier

7 - A couple of wayward passes but he earned his 40 minute clean sheet with some smart stops. | LUFC

7 - Some good defensive work under pressure, mopped up a moment of danger and put in a storming run down the right.

2. Sam Chambers

7 - Some good defensive work under pressure, mopped up a moment of danger and put in a storming run down the right. | Getty Images

7 - Not really tested. Was fine in possession. Won a couple of headers.

3. Jaka Bijol

7 - Not really tested. Was fine in possession. Won a couple of headers. | LUFC

6 - A little wayward with a couple of passes, one of which put his side in trouble. Came close to a goal a couple of times.

4. CB: Pascal Struijk

6 - A little wayward with a couple of passes, one of which put his side in trouble. Came close to a goal a couple of times. | Getty Images

6 - Couldn't get much going attacking wise with Harrison. Was steady going the other way.

5. Gabriel Gudmundsson

6 - Couldn't get much going attacking wise with Harrison. Was steady going the other way. | Getty Images

6 - The machine played 91 minutes. Not all of his work was his sharpest but he showed no signs of tiredness and kept giving energy to Leeds in all situations.

6. Ilia Gruev

6 - The machine played 91 minutes. Not all of his work was his sharpest but he showed no signs of tiredness and kept giving energy to Leeds in all situations. | Getty Images

