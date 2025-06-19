Leeds United have also submitted at least one offer for RC Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra.

Former striker Ross McCormack has raised concerns over Leeds United’s ability to attract the right level of player to a squad likely battling Premier League relegation next season.

Leeds are already getting busy in the transfer market, with Lukas Nmecha’s free agent arrival from VfL Wolfsburg confirmed over the weekend and defender Jaka Bijol not far behind. The YEP reported on Wednesday Bijol had flown into the UK for medical tests as Elland Road chiefs and Udinese edged closer to reaching a full agreement, with growing confidence a permanent transfer will soon be complete.

That move for Bijol appears to have proven more successful than one for RC Strasbourg Alsace captain Habib Diarra, who Leeds have submitted at least one offer for while acknowledging other midfield targets could be more attainable. Recruitment chiefs expect competition for the high-potential 21-year-old Senegal international to heat up which could effectively rule them out of the race, should top teams across the Premier League or Europe come calling.

According to the Athletic, Leeds have also seen a bid worth £32m in total rejected by Fulham for Rodrigo Muniz, who appear keen on keeping their striker. The Whites have exactly two months to strengthen their squad as much as possible before Everton arrive at Elland Road on Monday, August 18 for their 2025/26 Premier League opening fixture., and McCormack knows it will be difficult getting the right calibre through the door.

“The big miss will be [Manor] Solomon going back to Tottenham, I thought he was fantastic especially at the tail end of last season,” McCormack told Sky Sports. “[Junior] Firpo doesn't look as if he'll be staying so you'll be looking at [a new] left back.

“I think that's just the start, they need a few players. The manager will know that, the owners will know that, it's whether you can convince a player of a certain calibre to come to a newly-promoted team over maybe other teams on the continent or other teams in the Premier League.”

Balance the key for Leeds United in the transfer market

While Leeds are expected to make a number of major signings this summer, a complete squad overhaul is not necessarily needed, with several of last season’s top performers arguably good enough for the Premier League. Ao Tanaka, Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu are but a few expected to play a major role.

Leeds know the importance of upgrading in key areas of the pitch, as evidenced by interest in the likes of Bijol, Diarra and LOSC Lille left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson. But a level of continuity and squad morale also needs to be maintained and McCormack admits it is a final balance to be struck.

“I think there's a balance to be had,” the former striker added. “If you look at Leeds when they came up last time, a lot was built on that foundation with Stuart Dallas, Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling, Mateusz Klich.

“They were a big part of that promotion-winning team and they played a lot of games in the Premier League. There will be something similar this season but I think with the way the Premier League has gone since, there definitely needs to be more quality added this summer.”