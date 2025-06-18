Leeds United are expected to be in the market for a first-choice left-back.

Leeds United-linked left-back Kostas Tsimikas admits he could be tempted by the offer of more regular football as speculation over his Liverpool future continues.

Tsimikas is among a growing list of players to be linked with a possible summer move to Elland Road, with Leeds in the market for a left-back if Junior Firpo returns to Real Betis as expected. The Daily Mail reported on interest in the Greek international, who was initially expected to leave Liverpool once their £45million move for Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez was confirmed.

Once the Hungarian arrives as planned, Liverpool will have three senior left-backs on their books with one of Tsimikas or Andy Robertson expected to move on. Interest from Atletico Madrid in the latter emerged in recent days suggesting he could leave and despite wanting to play more regularly, reported Leeds target Tsimikas insisted he was still happy with his Anfield role.

“It's definitely a temptation to play more,” the 29-year-old told Greek outlet Sport 24. “But for me the 27-29 games I play every year in all competitions are more than playing 40 for another team and in another league, here I am on the Broadway of football.

“I'm happy here, for five years I've always been happy with these players I had by my side and with the jersey I wore. It's very difficult to reach such a level, to play in 27 games in a season with a Liverpool shirt. If you think about it, not all players play 50 games, some play 50, others 10, others play five.

“I think 27 games I played on average over the last four years is a good number. I would definitely like to play more, but from then on in this league, with this team I was always happy and I always gave my best, so I was OK with the games I played.”

Leeds United left-back latest as new transfer target emerges

With the expectation being that Firpo will reject Leeds’ contract offer in favour of a move to Betis, left-back will become a priority position to strengthen this summer. The club have also offered fresh terms to Sam Byram but regardless of whether he accepts, a first-choice option is needed.

The YEP understands Leeds have identified LOSC Lille defender Gabriel Gudmundsson as a possible target, having appeared to prioritise a good level of physicality when it comes to signings. The 26-year-old Sweden international certainly offers a lot athletically and would be able to bring a similar attacking threat to Firpo.

Gudmundsson started 20 Ligue 1 matches last season and has 137 appearances for the French side across all competitions, with 15 caps for Sweden. That level of experience also appears to chime with the profile Leeds are looking at, with Jaka Bijol also vastly experienced and entering the prime of his career.

Leeds are hoping to conclude a deal for Slovenian international Bijol in the coming days, with the YEP reporting last week that Udinese would accept a fee around £17m. Farke has also welcomed experienced striker Lukas Nmecha to Elland Road as a free agent, following the expiration of his VfL Wolfsburg contract.