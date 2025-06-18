Leeds United and Burnley each have a pair of players in the 2024/25 PFA Championship Players' Player of the Year shortlist, as chosen by their peers.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winner of the award will be revealed at the 52nd annual PFA Awards ceremony in August, when either Ao Tanaka or Daniel James could be honoured.

Japan international Tanaka and winger James have both been nominated thanks to votes from their fellow players in last season's Championship. They're joined on the shortlist by Burnley standouts James Trafford and Josh Brownhill. Borja Sainz of Norwich City and Gustavo Hamer of Sheffield United complete the list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tanaka had an impressive debut season in English football and became a regular in Daniel Farke's midfield after injuries to Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev opened the door. A partnership with Joe Rothwell clicked quickly and Tanaka showed he could play as a deep-lying midfielder to help dictate play, or pop up at the other end with important goals. He scored five times in the league, including a screamer against Hull City and a deft header in the dramatic win at Bramall Lane, adding a goal threat from midfield that was missing in Farke's first season at Elland Road. Tanaka made 43 Championship appearances for the title winners and contributed a pair of assists.

James also enjoyed a fine season when it came to end product. The Welsh international scored 12 times and added nine assists, making the right wing berth his own for the vast majority of the campaign. Farke and others described the 27-year-old as the division's best player thanks to his consistency. Despite two injuries, including one that curtailed his involvement at the end of the season, James started 30 times and came off the bench on a further six occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds’ nearest rivals

For Tanaka and James, the Burnley paid likely represent their biggest competition for the PFA prize. Brownhill scored an incredible 18 goals from midfield for the Clarets, while Trafford equalled the all-time EFL record for clean sheets with 29. The stopper, now wanted by Newcastle United, conceded a meagre 16 goals throughout the campaign. Burnley finished second to Leeds in the title race on goal difference.

Hamer, a summer 2024 transfer target for Leeds, was crowned the EFL Championship Player of the Season earlier in the year, before he and the Blades failed to secure promotion and lost in a Wembley final to Sunderland.