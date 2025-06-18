Leeds United have one of their priority transfer targets in the building undergoing a medical as a deal inches closer.

The Whites have been working night and day to complete an agreement with Serie A side Udinese for defender Jaka Bijol. The YEP understands Bijol is undergoing a medical at Thorp Arch as Leeds and Udinese draw nearer to finalising a full agreement for a permanent transfer.

Bijol, 26, is a vastly experienced centre-back who stands at 6ft 4ins and is seen by club chiefs as a key part of the 2025 summer transfer window puzzle.

A 63-cap Slovenian international, Bijol has made 95 appearances for Udinese and came close to the 100-game mark for previous club CSKA Moscow. Last season his performances led to admiring looks from Inter Milan and there was also talk of transfer interest from AC Milan. Despite suggestions at the start of the week that Leeds' fellow Premier League side Newcastle United were looking to hijack the deal, Leeds have remained confident that they could get it over the line.

Leeds’ second transfer arrival

Bijol's presence at Thorp Arch suggests that both clubs must see it progressing towards an agreement, which would make him Leeds' second summer signing after free agent striker Lukas Nmecha arrived on Sunday, as first reported by the YEP.

The YEP also reported this morning that Leeds have identified Lille's Gabriel Gudmondsson as a possible solution to the left-back problem. The imminent departure of Junior Firpo and Sam Byram will leave Daniel Farke without a single left-back. Gudmundsson has 15 caps for Sweden and made 20 starts for Lille in Ligue 1 last season. He also started nine times as the French side made it to the Champions League round of 16. Recently the defender admitted that his time at Lille was almost certainly coming to an end, one year before the end of his current contract.