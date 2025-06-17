One of Leeds United's priority targets has been told by his club's president he can leave in the summer transfer window.

The Whites have tabled at least one offer for Strasbourg midfielder and skipper Haibib Diarra. The 21-year-old has three years left on his contract with the Ligue 1 outfit but has in his back pocket a 2023 promise, made by club president Marc Keller.

Diarra is expected to attract interest from across Europe this summer, thanks to the Senegal international's vast experience despite his tender years and his potential. He has made 94 Ligue 1 appearances already, having only turned 21 in January, and has 11 senior Senegal caps to his name. Last week he scored in a famous and historic 3-1 victory over England.

Leeds have rated Diarra as a 'less likely' addition than some of their other midfield targets, due in part to the competition they expect to face for his signature. But an exit from Strasbourg seems inevitable regardless of Leeds' pursuit and its success.

Target’s exit promise

Speaking on RMC's After Foot show on Monday, Keller revealed that the right offer will bring a parting of company with the youngster.

"There's one player who's due to leave based on a promise I made to him two years ago: our captain, Habib Diarra,” he said. "When he extended his contract, we told him he was extending it, but that he wouldn't leave until June 2025. So if we get an interesting offer for him and for us, he could leave."

Leeds want to add strength, physicality and quality to the core of their side this summer and are working on a number of deals. Lucas Nmecha became the first summer signing on Sunday, penning a two-year deal that will commence on July 1 after the expiry of his contract at Bundesliga side Wolfsburg. The Whites are also confident of finalising a deal for Udinese's Slovenian centre-back Jaka Bijol this week. And though they are yet to officially bid, they like the look of Royale Union Saint-Gilloise midfielder Noah Sadiki. Though evidently all fitting different profiles, the players Leeds have made bids for or deemed targets all have impressive levels of athleticism. Bijol, at 6ft 4ins, is adept at winning the first contact at set-pieces, an area that Leeds identified as key to their Premier League survival. Diarra is a powerful runner, with what has been described as 'elite' acceleration.