Leeds United’s 2025/26 Premier League opener against Everton will be live on Sky Sports.

Leeds United took another step towards their Premier League return on Wednesday following confirmation of their 2025/26 fixture schedule.

Daniel Farke’s side kick off their campaign at home to Everton on Monday, August 18, having been picked for live broadcast by Sky Sports. The Whites then head to likely title challengers Arsenal and host Champions League hopefuls Newcastle United before September arrives.

Broadcast selections have only been confirmed for those opening-weekend fixtures but, as was the case during three previous years in the Premier League, Leeds can expect to be a favourite of Sky Sports and TNT Sports across the season. A brand new TV deal also means the former will have access to more fixtures than ever after finalising a four-year deal which begins in August.

From next season onwards, Sky Sports will broadcast a record 215 of the total 380 Premier League games, a huge increase from the 2024/25 campaign’s 128-game showing. The predominant broadcaster is guaranteed to show at least four matches per week, with rival TNT Sports retaining its Saturday lunchtime slot.

Sky Sports have confirmed over 140 of those 215 games will be weekend fixtures, with more Friday and Monday evening fixtures than ever. There will also be full coverage of three midweek rounds while for the first time, every single final-day game - including Leeds’ trip to West Ham - will be available to watch live.

Another significant change next season will be Sky Sports’ ability to show multiple fixtures during the Sunday 2pm kick-off slot. In a relatively recent trend, several matches now get underway during that time due to multiple Premier League teams being in Thursday night European competition, be it the Europa League or Conference League, with only one previous being aired.

Is the new TV deal a good thing for Leeds United?

Leeds aren’t involved in European competition next season but will come up against nine domestic rivals who are, including the likes of Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest. That could end up seeing a lot of fixtures moved to the Sunday 2pm slot.

From a Leeds perspective, that means Farke’s side will be shown on TV more than ever which poses obvious benefits and issues. Of course, for those unable to attend Elland Road or travel away, there will be more opportunity to watch live action but match-going fans will undoubtedly face late changes and disruption.

The Premier League have warned fans to expect an increased likelihood of fixtures being moved at short notice, which presents a problem for fans trying to plan ahead, particularly via public transport. Leeds fans have fallen victim to some unusual scheduling decisions in the past, such as last season’s Sunday 12pm kick-off at Portsmouth.

There will also be a lack of traditional Saturday 3pm kick-offs, an occasion many match-going fans prefer. During the opening weekend in August, only four fixtures will get underway at that time, and that’s before midweek European competition starts to increase the number of Sunday meetings.