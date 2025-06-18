Leeds United will kick off their new Premier League season last after being chosen for the first of 2025/26's Monday night fixtures by Sky Sports.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Next season's fixture list has been confirmed by the Premier League, though all but the first game are subject to change once broadcasters start to make their preferences known.

The Whites host Everton at Elland Road on Monday August 18 in an instant return for ex-CEO Angus Kinnear, who made the move to join the Toffees at the end of last season. That fixture heralds the start of a tricky first month back in the top flight for Leeds, who visit Arsenal and then welcome Newcastle United to Elland Road to complete August's schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first clash with fellow new boys comes in October when Leeds travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley on Saturday 18 and there is a December double against the Premier League champions Liverpool. The Reds come to Elland Road on Saturday 6 and the return fixture takes place on Saturday 30.

2026 will begin on January 3 with the resumption of hostilities with Manchester United at Elland Road and February has taken on a daunting look with games against a quartet of last season's top seven in Nottingham Forest, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Manchester City.

Daniel Farke's men are scheduled to finish the season away from home, in London no less, at West Ham United.

AUGUST

Monday 18 Leeds United v Everton [8pm Sky Sports]

Saturday 23 Arsenal v Leeds United

Saturday 30 Leeds United v Newcastle United

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 13 Fulham v Leeds United

Saturday 20 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United

Saturday 27 Leeds United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

OCTOBER

Saturday 4 Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur

Saturday 18 Burnley v Leeds United

Saturday 25 Leeds United v West Ham United

NOVEMBER

Saturday 1 Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United

Saturday 8 Nottingham Forest v Leeds United

Saturday 22 Leeds United v Aston Villa

Saturday 29 Manchester City v Leeds United

DECEMBER

Wednesday 3 Leeds United v Chelsea

Saturday 6 Leeds United v Liverpool

Saturday 13 Brentford v Leeds United

Saturday 20 Leeds United v Crystal Palace

Saturday 27 Sunderland v Leeds United

Tuesday 30 Liverpool v Leeds United

JANUARY

Saturday 3 Leeds United v Manchester United

Wednesday 7 Newcastle United v Leeds United

Saturday 17 Leeds United v Fulham

Saturday 24 Everton v Leeds United

Saturday 31 Leeds United v Arsenal

FEBRUARY

Saturday 7 Leeds United v Nottingham Forest

Wednesday 11 Chelsea v Leeds United

Saturday 21 Aston Villa v Leeds United

Saturday 28 Leeds United v Manchester City

MARCH

Wednesday 4 Leeds United v Sunderland

Saturday 14 Crystal Palace v Leeds United

Saturday 21 Leeds United v Brentford

APRIL

Saturday 11 Manchester United v. Leeds United

Saturday 18 Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Saturday 25 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Leeds United

Saturday 2 Leeds United v Burnley

Saturday 9 Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United

Sunday 17 Leeds United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Sunday 24 West Ham United v Leeds United