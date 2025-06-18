Leeds United Premier League fixtures revealed in full with delayed start and 'European' February
Next season's fixture list has been confirmed by the Premier League, though all but the first game are subject to change once broadcasters start to make their preferences known.
The Whites host Everton at Elland Road on Monday August 18 in an instant return for ex-CEO Angus Kinnear, who made the move to join the Toffees at the end of last season. That fixture heralds the start of a tricky first month back in the top flight for Leeds, who visit Arsenal and then welcome Newcastle United to Elland Road to complete August's schedule.
The first clash with fellow new boys comes in October when Leeds travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley on Saturday 18 and there is a December double against the Premier League champions Liverpool. The Reds come to Elland Road on Saturday 6 and the return fixture takes place on Saturday 30.
2026 will begin on January 3 with the resumption of hostilities with Manchester United at Elland Road and February has taken on a daunting look with games against a quartet of last season's top seven in Nottingham Forest, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Manchester City.
Daniel Farke's men are scheduled to finish the season away from home, in London no less, at West Ham United.
AUGUST
Monday 18 Leeds United v Everton [8pm Sky Sports]
Saturday 23 Arsenal v Leeds United
Saturday 30 Leeds United v Newcastle United
SEPTEMBER
Saturday 13 Fulham v Leeds United
Saturday 20 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United
Saturday 27 Leeds United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
OCTOBER
Saturday 4 Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur
Saturday 18 Burnley v Leeds United
Saturday 25 Leeds United v West Ham United
NOVEMBER
Saturday 1 Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United
Saturday 8 Nottingham Forest v Leeds United
Saturday 22 Leeds United v Aston Villa
Saturday 29 Manchester City v Leeds United
DECEMBER
Wednesday 3 Leeds United v Chelsea
Saturday 6 Leeds United v Liverpool
Saturday 13 Brentford v Leeds United
Saturday 20 Leeds United v Crystal Palace
Saturday 27 Sunderland v Leeds United
Tuesday 30 Liverpool v Leeds United
JANUARY
Saturday 3 Leeds United v Manchester United
Wednesday 7 Newcastle United v Leeds United
Saturday 17 Leeds United v Fulham
Saturday 24 Everton v Leeds United
Saturday 31 Leeds United v Arsenal
FEBRUARY
Saturday 7 Leeds United v Nottingham Forest
Wednesday 11 Chelsea v Leeds United
Saturday 21 Aston Villa v Leeds United
Saturday 28 Leeds United v Manchester City
MARCH
Wednesday 4 Leeds United v Sunderland
Saturday 14 Crystal Palace v Leeds United
Saturday 21 Leeds United v Brentford
APRIL
Saturday 11 Manchester United v. Leeds United
Saturday 18 Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Saturday 25 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Leeds United
Saturday 2 Leeds United v Burnley
Saturday 9 Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United
Sunday 17 Leeds United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Sunday 24 West Ham United v Leeds United