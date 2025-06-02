Leeds United appear to be prioritising Premier League experience in the goalkeeping position.

Leeds United have been linked with interest in Nick Pope and an opportunity to sign the goalkeeper could arise this summer, with Newcastle United eyeing a first-choice shot-stopper of their own.

Daniel Farke is widely expected to sign a new No.1 this summer, having dropped long-term first-choice Illan Meslier for the final seven games of last season. Karl Darlow proved a capable back-up as Leeds drew at Luton Town before winning six on the bounce to win the Championship title, but is it unlikely either nail down a starting spot in the Premier League.

Links to the likes of Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher - who is now closing in on an £18m move to Brentford - suggest Elland Road recruitment chiefs are prioritising top-flight experience between the posts. And so links to Pope would make sense, with the Daily Mail claiming Leeds are one of several Premier League teams eyeing the Newcastle shot-stopper.

Pope would certainly bring top-level experience to the goalkeeping position at Elland Road, having spent three years as first-choice at Newcastle during their rise towards Champions League qualification. The 10-cap England international also knows what it is like fighting to survive in the Premier League with four campaigns of regular action at Burnley beforehand.

The report mentions interest in Kelleher which has ultimately ended following the Republic of Ireland international’s move to Brentford, with recruitment chiefs now appearing to turn focus on Pope. And while the 33-year-old is currently first-choice for a Newcastle side who have just qualified for the Champions League, he could be on the move.

Newcastle’s James Trafford interest could open door for Leeds United

That’s because Newcastle are set to revive interest in Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, having shown serious interest in him last summer following the Clarets’ relegation to the Championship. Reports at the time even suggested personal terms had been agreed with the 22-year-old, but for a move to fall through as the Magpies signed Nottingham Forest’s Odysseas Vlachodimos as part of a PSR-related deal.

In the 12 months since, Trafford enjoyed an outstanding campaign between the posts at Turf Moor, playing 45 of Burnley’s 46 Championship games and conceding just 16 goals on the way to winning automatic promotion. The England youth international was widely expected to win Championship Player of the Season, an award which eventually went to Sheffield United talisman and reported Leeds summer target Gustavo Hamer.

An impressive season at Burnley has seen Trafford’s price-tag has rise from £20million to £30m but Newcastle remain keen, and the Daily Mail report claims a move to St James’ Park is ‘expected to be completed this summer.’ That in turn could open the door for Pope to become first-choice elsewhere, with current back-up Martin Dubravka more likely to retain his role.

Trafford’s move to Newcastle would also be a huge blow for Burnley, who Leeds are likely to be battling against for Premier League survival. The Clarets are also reportedly set to lose first-choice centre-back CJ Egan-Riley following the expiration of his contract, while club captain and top-scorer Josh Brownhill is also into the final weeks of his Turf Moor deal.

